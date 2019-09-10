profile
Death Stranding
57
Likes
Likers
name : Death Stranding
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Sony Interactive Entertainment
developer : Kojima Productions
genre : action
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
leblogdeshacka
403
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3060
visites since opening : 3275545
leblogdeshacka > blog
[PS4] Le BB du collector se dévoile !
Enfin quelques visuels du collector de Death Stranding







https://mobile.twitter.com/shacka1985?lang=fr
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:37 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (9)
    gantzeur posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:42 AM
    Tu ramène plus jamais de meuf chez toi après ça ...
    aros posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:43 AM
    C'est le genre de truc glauque que ta copine te demandera de choisir entre elle... ou ça
    plisken posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:44 AM
    gantzeur perso je l'ai choper mais c'est clair que si il y a une descente de koeufs chez toi style swatting , tu vas choper perpete avec ça et te faire charger lourd par le procu '
    aros posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:45 AM
    gantzeur
    S'en fous Kojima il est dans son monde
    xslayx posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:54 AM
    Cest quoi cette horreur
    gat posted the 10/09/2019 at 08:57 AM
    J'vais le foutre dans mon frigo et demander à ma moitié d'aller me servir une bière bien fraîche. Crise cardiaque assurée.
    kevisiano posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:07 AM
    Qui veut Jiren bébé chez lui ?
    victornewman posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:25 AM
    octobar BB tu en pense quoi ? :'(
    octobar posted the 10/09/2019 at 09:35 AM
    victornewman Que j'aimerais bien voir le truc en plein jour bien exposé à la lumière plutôt que cette mise en scène qui a l'air d'être faite pour masquer le côté "cheapos" du bousin parce que les plastiques ont l'air biens grossiers.

    Sinon, oui, il y avait mieux à faire comme figurine vu les persos du jeu.
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre