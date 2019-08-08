profile
name : Astral Chain
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Platinum Games
genre : action
Astral Chain Collector's Edition est en préco et zelda
Le collector d'Astral Chain est de nouveau disponible en préco



Le Collector est très limitée alors il faudra faire vite

Zelda est aussi en préco dans sa version collector
https://www.fnac.com/SearchResult/ResultList.aspx?SCat=0!1&ectrans=1&sft=1&Origin=Awin620339&Search=Astral%20Chain%20Collector%27s&awc=12665_1565269529_e120b944ba557ebf294178c74824750b&sa=0
    posted the 08/08/2019 at 01:06 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (3)
    ikki47 posted the 08/08/2019 at 01:40 PM
    T'as posté ça à 15h06 il est 15h41 et il y a déjà plus rien

    Merci quand même.
    guchisan posted the 08/08/2019 at 01:41 PM
    préco sur la fnac il y a quelques jours !!
    losz posted the 08/08/2019 at 03:18 PM
    Ils en sont au 15748 eme restock sur ces deux collector non ? J'arrive même plus à compter.
