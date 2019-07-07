ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Poster] Un premier poster pour Mulan
En attendant le trailer qui devrait débarquer dans quelques jours (eh bien non, il est là) Mulan s'exhibe avec un premier poster.



Au cinéma le 27 Mars 2020

    posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:07 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (24)
    darksly posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:14 PM
    Leblogdeshacka t'as un teaser aussi de dispo
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:16 PM
    darksly yes je viens de voir ça
    shinz0 posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:21 PM
    Ouf l'actrice est asiatique
    foxstep posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:22 PM
    Mon Disney favori

    Par contre ça parle de Mushu qui ne sera pas de la partie, ça pue quand même si ça confirme...
    e3ologue posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:27 PM
    shinz0 mais elle se coupe pas les cheveux
    donc c'est quand même un scandale

    foxstep apparemment c'est aussi le cas du criquet et de Shang
    foxstep posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:31 PM
    e3ologue Dommage, j'ai l'impression que ça sera un scénario totalement originale, on la vois même pas s'habiller en gars dans le trailer. Après ça peut être excellent et si le film marche il feront un 2 avec les autres persos absent.
    sussudio posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:31 PM
    shinz0 T’inquiète pas qu'on va avoir nos petites minorités visible comme dans tout film ricain digne de ce nom
    tizoc posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:37 PM
    shinz0 Je suis dit, tien elle est pas black...

    foxstep Si sa continue comme sa le prochain ne respecteras rien, ni les noms ni les personnages, rien... Les aristochats, ou l'histoire d'un groupe de flûte péruvien en mission en Bulgarie...
    lt93 posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:37 PM
    Trop sérieux
    sultano posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:40 PM
    sussudio Les fameuses minorités IRL qui représentent la moitié des personnages dans les films
    axlenz posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:43 PM
    ça a l'air bien. A surveiller
    sora78 posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:52 PM
    foxstep Shang, les trois soldats et Mushu appartiennent au dessinateurs original.

    Il y aura un phénix à la place de mushu.
    gantzeur posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:53 PM
    Elle aurait du être black selon moi
    shinz0 posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:55 PM
    e3ologue sussudio tizoc voici une petite piqûre de rappel
    https://www.melty.fr/mulan-le-film-jennifer-lawrence-au-coeur-d-une-polemique-a557492.html
    sussudio posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:56 PM
    sultano Le dieu noir dans Thor, c'était un grand moment de fou rire n’empêche
    spyro50 posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:58 PM
    Dieu merci on respecte mon Disney préféré
    victornewman posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:03 PM
    sultano cette persécution des minorités , ti bonhomme le monde il est trop trop injuste avec toi :'(
    raioh posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:06 PM
    Ça manque de diversité.
    tizoc posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:12 PM
    shinz0 a tien je savais pas ....
    spilner posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:30 PM
    C'est pas une Black?
    icebergbrulant posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:43 PM
    La coupe de cheveux de Mulan est ratée
    J'aurais tellement aimé la voir avec une coupe mulet

    raiko posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:53 PM
    Surpris aussi que ce soit bien une asiatique !!! Je m'attendais à tout sauf ça en fait
    gunstarred posted the 07/07/2019 at 06:58 PM
    Pourquoi pas.
    sonilka posted the 07/07/2019 at 07:27 PM
    icebergbrulant une coupe mulet

    Avec un jean noir et une chemise blanc cassé
