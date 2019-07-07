accueil
403
[Poster] Un premier poster pour Mulan
En attendant le trailer qui devrait débarquer dans quelques jours (eh bien non, il est là) Mulan s'exhibe avec un premier poster.
Au cinéma le 27 Mars 2020
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 07/07/2019 at 05:07 PM by
leblogdeshacka
comments (
24
)
darksly
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:14 PM
Leblogdeshacka
t'as un teaser aussi de dispo
leblogdeshacka
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:16 PM
darksly
yes je viens de voir ça
shinz0
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:21 PM
Ouf l'actrice est asiatique
foxstep
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:22 PM
Mon Disney favori
Par contre ça parle de Mushu qui ne sera pas de la partie, ça pue quand même si ça confirme...
e3ologue
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:27 PM
shinz0
mais elle se coupe pas les cheveux
donc c'est quand même un scandale
foxstep
apparemment c'est aussi le cas du criquet et de Shang
foxstep
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:31 PM
e3ologue
Dommage, j'ai l'impression que ça sera un scénario totalement originale, on la vois même pas s'habiller en gars dans le trailer. Après ça peut être excellent et si le film marche il feront un 2 avec les autres persos absent.
sussudio
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:31 PM
shinz0
T’inquiète pas qu'on va avoir nos petites minorités visible comme dans tout film ricain digne de ce nom
tizoc
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:37 PM
shinz0
Je suis dit, tien elle est pas black...
foxstep
Si sa continue comme sa le prochain ne respecteras rien, ni les noms ni les personnages, rien... Les aristochats, ou l'histoire d'un groupe de flûte péruvien en mission en Bulgarie...
lt93
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:37 PM
Trop sérieux
sultano
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:40 PM
sussudio
Les fameuses minorités IRL qui représentent la moitié des personnages dans les films
axlenz
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:43 PM
ça a l'air bien. A surveiller
sora78
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:52 PM
foxstep
Shang, les trois soldats et Mushu appartiennent au dessinateurs original.
Il y aura un phénix à la place de mushu.
gantzeur
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:53 PM
Elle aurait du être black selon moi
shinz0
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:55 PM
e3ologue
sussudio
tizoc
voici une petite piqûre de rappel
https://www.melty.fr/mulan-le-film-jennifer-lawrence-au-coeur-d-une-polemique-a557492.html
sussudio
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:56 PM
sultano
Le dieu noir dans Thor, c'était un grand moment de fou rire n’empêche
spyro50
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 05:58 PM
Dieu merci on respecte mon Disney préféré
victornewman
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:03 PM
sultano
cette persécution des minorités , ti bonhomme le monde il est trop trop injuste avec toi :'(
raioh
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:06 PM
Ça manque de diversité.
tizoc
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:12 PM
shinz0
a tien je savais pas ....
spilner
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:30 PM
C'est pas une Black?
icebergbrulant
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:43 PM
La coupe de cheveux de Mulan est ratée
J'aurais tellement aimé la voir avec une coupe mulet
raiko
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:53 PM
Surpris aussi que ce soit bien une asiatique !!! Je m'attendais à tout sauf ça en fait
gunstarred
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 06:58 PM
Pourquoi pas.
sonilka
posted
the 07/07/2019 at 07:27 PM
icebergbrulant
une coupe mulet
Avec un jean noir et une chemise blanc cassé
