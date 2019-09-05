accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
Nintendo Switch : Les incroyables performances du mode Boost
Nintendo Switch
Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :
Digital Foundry a testé ce mode :
Et selon eux, les temps de chargement sont plus rapides via le GPU, et il y a une augmentation de 20% des fréquences du processeur graphique portable :
Il n'y a pas de doute, Nintendo a bien débloqué plus d'énergie du processeur Tegra X1...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/334967-digital-foundry-nintendo-switch-boost-mode-analysis
1
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 05/09/2019 at 02:56 PM by
link49
comments (
29
)
suzukube
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:07 PM
C'est DINGUE ! LA PUCE CACHEE EST ENFIN LA LA PS4 PRO PEUT ALLER SE COUCHER
kikoo31
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:08 PM
xbox one et ps 4 vous etes has been la Switch vous a nike
fiveagainstone
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:10 PM
C'est interessant, mais sérieux arrête ces titres à la noix pour rester gentil
icebergbrulant
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:10 PM
La Switch va cramer
jenicris
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:11 PM
L'autonomie de la batterie...lol
zabuza
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:14 PM
J'ai les mains en feu
giusnake
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:19 PM
La Switch impressionne
bientôt le Ray tracing aussi vous verrez.
suzukube
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:21 PM
Il parait que la 4K ne fonctionne pas en portable uniquement parce que l'écran ne le supporte pas.
gareauxloups
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:24 PM
suzukube
Dommage, pas de
4-K
aux toilettes du coup !
anakaris
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:34 PM
giusnake
la Switch à deux Xbox360 dans chaque JoyCon
romgamer6859
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:41 PM
C'est sûr que bientôt la switch pourra nous emmener sur la lune
tit64
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:41 PM
Si seulement les jeux pouvaient en profiter et pas uniquement les temps de chargements...
jenicris
Sérieux, si on perd un peu de chargement, surtout en salon, lol...
ironlad
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:42 PM
Amazing !
Wonderful !
Cette performance est si incroyable que je voudrais faire l'amour avec !
birmou
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:42 PM
Julien Chieze avait raison
gemini
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:45 PM
La batterie le confirme lol...
leonr4
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:56 PM
anakaris
roy001
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 03:59 PM
20% c'est pas rien non plus
mikazaki
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:09 PM
j'amais content .... dur dur
giusnake
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:09 PM
anakaris
Et une Jaguar 64 dans le processeur graphique
milo42
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:17 PM
giusnake
la Jaguar
giusnake
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:18 PM
milo42
Je savais
milo42
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:23 PM
giusnake
Que de bons souvenirs
darkwii
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:25 PM
Pour le mode portable ces agréable
giusnake
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:26 PM
milo42
T'était le seul à pouvoir comprendre
Tracas c'est loin d'être fini.. vivement la prochaine gen
milo42
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:32 PM
giusnake
J'ai hâte
vfries
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:36 PM
La switch pro gratuite
jenicris
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:49 PM
tit64
le problème c'est que sur les gros jeux, l'autonomie de la Switch n'est pas si excellente que ça.
lion93
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 04:53 PM
Bientôt RDR2 sur switch!
tab
posted
the 05/09/2019 at 05:05 PM
Clic clic clic
