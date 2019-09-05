Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
14
Likes
Likers
name : Monster Hunter Generations Ultimate
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
multiplayer : 1 à 4 en ligne
european release date : 08/28/2018
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
432
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18152
visites since opening : 25025732
link49 > blog
all
Nintendo Switch : Les incroyables performances du mode Boost
Nintendo Switch


Voici une Information concernant la Nintendo Switch :



Digital Foundry a testé ce mode :



Et selon eux, les temps de chargement sont plus rapides via le GPU, et il y a une augmentation de 20% des fréquences du processeur graphique portable :



Il n'y a pas de doute, Nintendo a bien débloqué plus d'énergie du processeur Tegra X1...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/334967-digital-foundry-nintendo-switch-boost-mode-analysis
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/09/2019 at 02:56 PM by link49
    comments (29)
    suzukube posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:07 PM
    C'est DINGUE ! LA PUCE CACHEE EST ENFIN LA LA PS4 PRO PEUT ALLER SE COUCHER
    kikoo31 posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:08 PM
    xbox one et ps 4 vous etes has been la Switch vous a nike
    fiveagainstone posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:10 PM
    C'est interessant, mais sérieux arrête ces titres à la noix pour rester gentil
    icebergbrulant posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:10 PM
    La Switch va cramer
    jenicris posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:11 PM
    L'autonomie de la batterie...lol
    zabuza posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:14 PM
    J'ai les mains en feu
    giusnake posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:19 PM
    La Switch impressionne bientôt le Ray tracing aussi vous verrez.
    suzukube posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:21 PM
    Il parait que la 4K ne fonctionne pas en portable uniquement parce que l'écran ne le supporte pas.
    gareauxloups posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:24 PM
    suzukube
    Dommage, pas de 4-K aux toilettes du coup !
    anakaris posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:34 PM
    giusnake la Switch à deux Xbox360 dans chaque JoyCon
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:41 PM
    C'est sûr que bientôt la switch pourra nous emmener sur la lune
    tit64 posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:41 PM
    Si seulement les jeux pouvaient en profiter et pas uniquement les temps de chargements...
    jenicris Sérieux, si on perd un peu de chargement, surtout en salon, lol...
    ironlad posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Amazing !
    Wonderful !

    Cette performance est si incroyable que je voudrais faire l'amour avec !
    birmou posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:42 PM
    Julien Chieze avait raison
    gemini posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:45 PM
    La batterie le confirme lol...
    leonr4 posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:56 PM
    anakaris
    roy001 posted the 05/09/2019 at 03:59 PM
    20% c'est pas rien non plus
    mikazaki posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:09 PM
    j'amais content .... dur dur
    giusnake posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:09 PM
    anakaris Et une Jaguar 64 dans le processeur graphique
    milo42 posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:17 PM
    giusnake la Jaguar
    giusnake posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:18 PM
    milo42 Je savais
    milo42 posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:23 PM
    giusnake Que de bons souvenirs
    darkwii posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:25 PM
    Pour le mode portable ces agréable
    giusnake posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:26 PM
    milo42 T'était le seul à pouvoir comprendre

    Tracas c'est loin d'être fini.. vivement la prochaine gen
    milo42 posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:32 PM
    giusnake J'ai hâte
    vfries posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:36 PM
    La switch pro gratuite
    jenicris posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:49 PM
    tit64 le problème c'est que sur les gros jeux, l'autonomie de la Switch n'est pas si excellente que ça.
    lion93 posted the 05/09/2019 at 04:53 PM
    Bientôt RDR2 sur switch!
    tab posted the 05/09/2019 at 05:05 PM
    Clic clic clic
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre