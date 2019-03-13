Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
One Piece : World Seeker
name : One Piece : World Seeker
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : N.C
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PC
One Piece: World Seeker : Notes, Metacritic et Test JVC
Multi


Voici une Information concernant le jeu One Piece : World Seeker :



On commence par les notes :

- We Got This Covered : 9/10
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 8.5/10
- Game Informer : 8/10
- COGconnected : 8/10
- Cerealkillerz : 7.8/10
- Hobby Consolas : 7.2/10
- TechRaptor : 7/10
- RGJ : 7/10
- DualShockers : 6/10
- IGN : 4.8/10
- Screen Rant : 4/10
- CGMagazine : 4/10

Puis le Test de JeuxVidéo.com:



Et pour finir sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 15 mars 2019…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/one-piece-world-seeker-reviews-thread.105104/
    posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:20 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    shanks posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:22 PM
    En fait, One Piece, niveau adaptation, c'est condamné à finir comme Saint Seiya.
    link49 posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:23 PM
    Bref, un autre jeu moyen apparemment, à ajouter à la liste de ces jeux qui s’allonge en ce début d'année...
    aym posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:32 PM
    “Scénario lambda/peu intéressant”, les dés sont jetés pour moi .
    revans posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:34 PM
    c'est tellement dommage, j'attend tellement un bon jeu one piece
    biboys posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:35 PM
    Donnez one piece a cyberconect
    ratchet posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:38 PM
    Visiblement c'est trop demandé un Unlimited Cruise en HD plus approfondi.
    e3ologue posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:45 PM
    shanks faut pas dire ça, je suis sûr que Arc System va en faire quelque chose de bien
    jozen15 posted the 03/13/2019 at 04:46 PM
    biboys je prie tous les dieux du monde pour que aucun responsable de chez bandai ne lisent ton commentaire
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 03/13/2019 at 05:19 PM
    shanks Ils devraient juste refaire le manga sur la recette des storm et pas chercher a changer de style pour chaque jeu de la série.

    Les devs et la logique.
