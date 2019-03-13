Multi
Voici une Information concernant le jeu One Piece : World Seeker :
On commence par les notes :
- We Got This Covered : 9/10
- PlayStation LifeStyle : 8.5/10
- Game Informer : 8/10
- COGconnected : 8/10
- Cerealkillerz : 7.8/10
- Hobby Consolas : 7.2/10
- TechRaptor : 7/10
- RGJ : 7/10
- DualShockers : 6/10
- IGN : 4.8/10
- Screen Rant : 4/10
- CGMagazine : 4/10
Puis le Test de JeuxVidéo.com:
Et pour finir sa Moyenne Metacritic actuelle :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 15 mars 2019…
Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/one-piece-world-seeker-reviews-thread.105104/
Les devs et la logique.