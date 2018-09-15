accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
link49
name :
Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PlayStation 4
-
WOFFM/FF XII/FF X X-2 Xbox One/Switch : Box, images et prix
Final Fantasy
Voici des Informations concernant des jeux Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age et World of Final Fantasy Maxima :
Selon Amazon, World of Final Fantasy Maxima sortira le 16 novembre au prix de 39.99 dollars, soit 39.99 euros normalement chez nous.
Pour Final Fantasy X|X-2 HD Remaster, il faudra compter 49.99 dollars, soit 49.99 euros probablement chez nous.
Enfin, même prix pour Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age affiché à 49.99 dollars, soit 49.99 euros normalement en France. A noter aucune surtaxe sur Nintendo Switch...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/318228-final-fantasy-xii-the-zodiac-age-cover-art-and-pricing-revealed
tags :
posted the 09/15/2018 at 06:43 AM by
link49
link49
comments (
16
)
16
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 06:51 AM
Maintenant je veux la Trilogie FF13 et la Complilation KH 1.5/2.5 sur Switch !
Je pense sinon que je vais prendre FF 10/10-2 et 12 , je connais l' histoire mais jamais pu les finir en jeu , le IX ca dependra du prix . Et pour le VII je vais attendre le Remake sur PS5 .
On aura sûrement aussi un Remake du 8 un jour .
romgamer6859
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 06:54 AM
Square devrait mettre les dragon quest sur one
link49
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 06:57 AM
Finalement, je pense que je vais bazarder aussi World of Final Fantasy sur ma PsVita et prendre World of Final Fantasy Maxima sur Switch...
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 07:03 AM
link49
Tu peux me le passer et Ta Vita aussi au passage ?
link49
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 07:04 AM
Darkxehanort94
Elle me sert encore pour un jeu. Une fois que je m'en lasserais, je la revends direct sans regret...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 07:21 AM
Ca apporte quoi le "maxima" ? J'avais fait la démo sur vita à l'époque et c'était sympa.
C'est celui qui m'intéresse le plus avec FF XII.
FF7 et 9 ce sera selon le prix et le X et X-2 déjà fait sur vita.
link49
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 07:25 AM
Fiveagainstone
Ça :
http://www.jeuxvideo.com/news/922886/world-of-final-fantasy-maxima-une-mise-a-niveau-payante.htm
Du contenu supplémentaire donc...
fiveagainstone
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 07:35 AM
link49
Deux persos, un jeu de pêche et encore d'autres choses pas connues. Ca va, je m'attendais à un truc du style deux costumes en plus ^^'
link49
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 07:35 AM
Fiveagainstone
Avec Square-Enix, on peut s'attendre à tout...
noctis
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 08:05 AM
Fait !et refait !pour les autres c'est plus possible la
Chez Square enix je n'attend que FFXIII trilogie , l'avenir de FFXI Online sur mobile la fin de FFXV (si elle apporte du vrais contenu) et bien sur FFXVI
yukilin
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 08:09 AM
Je voudrais surtout la trilogie FF XIII aussi sur switch. Sinon pour ceux là le XII, Le WOFF et et le IX peuvent éventuellement m'intéresser.
Le X j'ai jamais adhérer sauf l'univers du jeu, Le X-2, bien mais lassant vu sa structure et son ambiance. Le 7 je l'ai déjà fait et c'est loin d'être un FF que j'adore.
Un remake du 8 serait excellent
barberousse
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 08:09 AM
J'ai trouvé World of FF chiant comme la pluie, j'ai pas vu le finir sur PS4.
Par contre je redonnerai peut être sa chance à FFXII.
wickette
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 08:26 AM
darkxehanort94
Je commence à croire que le VIII est déjà en remake parce que sinon il serait quand même annoncé.
Sinon la trilogie FFXIII sur Switch ce serait top
.
darkxehanort94
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 08:29 AM
wickette
ou alors que SE as totalement renier l' existence de ce jeu .
idd
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 08:39 AM
wickette
darkxehanort94
non ils ont pommé les sources
kikoo31
posted
the 09/15/2018 at 09:03 AM
la pomme est une source de calcium
idd
