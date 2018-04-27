Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
13
Likes
Likers
name : Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform : Nintendo Switch
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
334
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 16404
visites since opening : 18604713
link49 > blog
all
DKC : Tropical Freeze : La publicité Switch FR dévoilée
Nintendo Switch


Voici des Informations autour du jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze :



Tout d'abord, le jeu aura une jaquette réversible, illustrée ci-dessus. Et voici la publicité française diffusée à la TV :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 mai prochain...

Source : https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/307965-donkey-kong-country-tropical-freeze-has-a-reversible-cover
    tags :
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:02 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    gat posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:13 PM
    Je l'ai vue hier... Elle est immonde. A l'opposé totale du jeu.
    link49 posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:15 PM
    Début mai, la Switch aura les deux meilleurs jeu de plate-forme de tous les temps : Super Mario Odyssey l'année dernière, et ce jeu...
    rbz posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:39 PM
    horrrrriblleeee ...
    mais putain tendo, les pub 2017 switch étaient correct, la vous revenez aux pub familiale a la con
    xenofamicom posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:44 PM
    Ils doivent arrêter ces vidéos ou l'on voit des blaireaux y jouer... si au moins les acteurs étaient cools (ça se voit que qu'ils se font chier...)
    svr posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:46 PM
    Vraiment naze cette pub, on comprends rien et ça met pas le jeu en valeur.
    sentenza posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:50 PM
    link49

    Attend y'a le grand Spyro qui arrive bientot
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre