Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
name :
Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze
platform :
Nintendo Switch
editor :
Nintendo
developer :
Nintendo
genre :
plates-formes
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
link49
DKC : Tropical Freeze : La publicité Switch FR dévoilée
Nintendo Switch
Voici des Informations autour du jeu Donkey Kong Country : Tropical Freeze :
Tout d'abord, le jeu aura une jaquette réversible, illustrée ci-dessus. Et voici la publicité française diffusée à la TV :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 04 mai prochain...
Source :
https://www.gonintendo.com/stories/307965-donkey-kong-country-tropical-freeze-has-a-reversible-cover
tags :
3
Likes
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/27/2018 at 08:02 PM by
link49
comments (
6
)
gat
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 08:13 PM
Je l'ai vue hier... Elle est immonde. A l'opposé totale du jeu.
link49
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 08:15 PM
Début mai, la Switch aura les deux meilleurs jeu de plate-forme de tous les temps : Super Mario Odyssey l'année dernière, et ce jeu...
rbz
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 08:39 PM
horrrrriblleeee ...
mais putain tendo, les pub 2017 switch étaient correct, la vous revenez aux pub familiale a la con
xenofamicom
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 08:44 PM
Ils doivent arrêter ces vidéos ou l'on voit des blaireaux y jouer... si au moins les acteurs étaient cools (ça se voit que qu'ils se font chier...)
svr
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 08:46 PM
Vraiment naze cette pub, on comprends rien et ça met pas le jeu en valeur.
sentenza
posted
the 04/27/2018 at 08:50 PM
link49
Attend y'a le grand Spyro qui arrive bientot
