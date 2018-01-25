Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Monster Hunter World
link49
link49
Monster Hunter World Ps4/XboxOne : Prix de lancement
Monster Hunter


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Monster Hunter World :



L'offre la plus avantaguese est celle de Leclrec.



Carrefour suit de très près.



Auchan n'est pas loin.





A la Fnac et sur Amazon, le jeu est à 59.99 euros.



A Micromania, le jeu est à 69.99 euros.



Mais avec cette offre, il s'agit du meilleur plan si vous achetez un jeu de cette liste pas cher :

http://www.micromania.fr/liste-jeux-eligibles-29-99-monster-hunter-world?utm_medium=email&utm_source=crm&utm_campaign=12012018monsterhuntersoyezpret

Pour rappel, le jeu sortira demain…

Source : member15179.html
    3
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/25/2018 at 07:38 AM by link49
    comments (8)
    odyle54 posted the 01/25/2018 at 07:52 AM
    Payé sur le site de la fnac 52,99 euros et donnant 20 euros de cheque cadeau. Vive les précommandes lol. Merci la FNAC
    link49 posted the 01/25/2018 at 07:54 AM
    A Micromania, il y a moyen d'avoir le jeu à 39.99 euros. Plein de jeux 3DS sont à 10 euros sur le Bon coin. Pour une fois que ce sont eux qui ont la meilleure offre de lancement...
    pokute posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:00 AM
    Pourquoi il a des prix si faibles ? Même pour des offres de lancement, c'est particulièrement bas...
    renton posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:01 AM
    pokute Parcequ'il est pas complet (allez y ^^)
    link49 posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:06 AM
    Pokute Pour inciter les gens à le prendre...
    artornass posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:21 AM
    Sur Amazon il est a 46 et 44 si on est Prime.
    jesuisunefleur posted the 01/25/2018 at 08:29 AM
    Les grandes surface ont toujours vendu leurs jeux beaucoup plus bas a leur lancement c'est pas nouveau.
    kadaj68800 posted the 01/25/2018 at 09:17 AM
    Je refile Miitopia et a moi la chasse aux monstres.
