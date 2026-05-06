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[Switch 2] 1 an déjà. Etes-vous satisfait de ce qu'elle a offert?


La Nintendo Switch 2 a officiellement un an aujourd'hui. En effet, la Nintendo Switch 2 est sortie le 05 juin 2025 dans le monde. Qu'en pensez-vous de la console ? Pensez-vous que c'était un achat valable ?

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1tx5b6j/the_nintendo_switch_2_is_officially_one_year_old/
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    posted the 06/05/2026 at 03:36 AM by link49
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