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name :
Kingdom Hearts IV
platform :
Xbox Series X
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
action-RPG
other versions :
PC
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> blog
[Kingdom Hearts 4] Square-Enix l'a annoncé il y a déjà 4 ans!
Kingdom Hearts 4 a été dévoilé pour la première fois il y a quatre ans aujourd'hui. Beaucoup espèrent que nous aurons bientôt l'occasion de le revoir.
Aucune nouvelle bande-annonce depuis, verrons-nous enfin Kingdom Hearts 4 cette année?
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/its-been-4-years-since-the-announcement-of-kingdom-hearts-4.1487350/
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posted the 04/10/2026 at 11:12 AM by
link49
comments (
8
)
darkxehanort94
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:16 AM
Incorrigible, ils sont incorrigible a annoncer leurs jeux 10 ans en avance
keiku
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:17 AM
sachant qu'il avait déja été leak en 2021 par nvidea
aeris010
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:17 AM
Un jeu en développement que tout le monde a oublié, même Square Enix
akinen
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:19 AM
Jamais compris pourquoi square fait n’importe quoi avec ses licences
sdkios
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:42 AM
Rien de surprenant. KH3 a ete annoncé en 2013, et est sortit en 2019, soot 6 ans apres. C'est pas inhabituel chez eux un tel délai. FF7 remake c'etait annoncé en 2015, et arrivé en 2020. Je pense que KH4 devrait sortir vers avril 2028 genre.
thekingofpop
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:52 AM
Sûrement des contraintes avec Disney.
zekk
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 11:59 AM
ça ne me dérange pas que des licences connues soient annoncées bien à l'avance... au moins on a une vision sur le long terme c'est comme le prochain Elder Scroll, je n'attends pas à jouer à ces jeux prochainement
altendorf
posted
the 04/10/2026 at 12:01 PM
Disney doit casser la tête avec les mondes qui doivent être présents + que la sortie soit alignée avec un film important
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