Final Fantasy Tactics : The Ivalice Chronicles
3
name : Final Fantasy Tactics : The Ivalice Chronicles
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade : Les notes tombent


Le jeu a une excellente moyenne Metacritic :



Et possède même la meilleure moyenne tous consoles confondues pour le moment :



Je mettrais à jour régulièrement cet articles dès que d'autres notes arriveront.

Source : https://www.metacritic.com/game/final-fantasy-vii-remake-intergrade/critic-reviews/?platform=nintendo-switch-2/
    posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:00 PM by link49
    comments (30)
    aeris586 posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:09 PM
    "Final Fantasy VII Remake atterrit sur Nintendo Switch 2 avec un port spectaculaire qui, visuellement, n'a pratiquement rien à envier de la version PS5. C'est le port qui montre la voie à suivre pour le reste"

    89/100 - Hobby Consolas


    Ah ouais quand meme
    ducknsexe posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:13 PM
    Ah good. La notation 90 et plus nette que celui du 89 assez flou
    judebox posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:14 PM
    Ouais, dommage que je l'ai fait il y a 5 ans
    gat posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:14 PM
    aeris442 C’est totalement incroyable ! O_o
    hypermario posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:15 PM
    Vote truqué, le jeux est à 30 fps, c'est impossible qu'il ai cette note !
    jenicris posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:17 PM
    gat
    potion2swag posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:18 PM
    Quelle purge ce jeu.
    aeris586 posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:24 PM
    ducknsexe Les graphismes atteint sur Switch 2 permettent au grand public de ne plus y voir une différence suffisante pour justifier l’achat d’une grosse console à côté.

    Si la Switch 2 s’installe bien, ce sera un problème pour Sony
    rogeraf posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:24 PM
    Whoah tu game of the year lol
    On y croit Square Enix, vous allez au moins faire 10 000 ventes
    guiguif posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:27 PM
    30fps
    gat posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:28 PM
    aeris442
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:29 PM
    aeris442 je suis sûr même toi t'y crois pas
    natedrake posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:30 PM
    gat jenicris Un vrai acteur ce mec. Toujours à surjouer pour rien.
    ducknsexe posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:31 PM
    aeris442 c'est déja un probleme pour sony au japon, la bas il sont en réanimation sous perfusion.

    Sony le voleur des licences, le retour de bâton contre eux est magistrale.
    gat posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:31 PM
    ouroboros4 Elle fait 1cm d’épaisseur
    kujiraldine posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:42 PM
    potion2swag : Exactement. Purée, qu'est ce qu'il est lourd, répétitif et ronflant. Je n'ai jamais compris les notes qu'il a reçu.
    Cela dit, la partie de Yuffie qui a été rajoutée dans intergrade est plutôt cool et rebirth est assez bon. J'attends le 3 mais on ne me fera jamais dire que le 1 vaut autant qu'on lui accorde.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:43 PM
    aeris442 C’est extraordinaire. Que dis-je un miracle.
    hyoga57 posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:44 PM
    ducknsexe Nintendo a volé encore plus de licences hein.
    zekk posted the 01/21/2026 at 04:39 PM
    ducknsexe :lol heureusement pour vous que le ridicule ne tue pas.
    link49 posted the 01/21/2026 at 05:36 PM
    En tout cas j'ai hâte de le refaire encore une fois.
    perse9 posted the 01/21/2026 at 05:39 PM
    ça fait 6 ans je l'ai fait ce jeux...
    kevisiano posted the 01/21/2026 at 05:59 PM
    J'espère que personne au monde n'a attendu cette potentielle version pour la faire...

    Toujours du mal à comprendre cette notation de portage mais ok.

    Ne vous forcez pas à acheter ce jeu pour justifier votre console
    pcverso posted the 01/21/2026 at 06:35 PM
    potion2swag
    zekk posted the 01/21/2026 at 07:17 PM
    kevisiano
    darkwii posted the 01/21/2026 at 07:19 PM
    Jamais fait je reçois le jeu vendredi pour ma part le 30 fps me dérange pas si il est stable sa me va
    darkwii posted the 01/21/2026 at 07:21 PM
    Sa me fait rigoler les mec choqué par du 30fps Comme si ils avaient joué en 60 toute leur vie
    jenicris posted the 01/21/2026 at 08:13 PM
    kevisiano
    ouroboros4 posted the 01/22/2026 at 12:06 AM
    kevisiano Ben si les fanboy Nintendo
    aeris586 posted the 01/22/2026 at 12:33 AM
    darkwii Sa me fait rigoler les mec choqué par du 30fps Comme si ils avaient joué en 60 toute leur vie

    Oui etre choqué par du 30fps c'est le nouvel argument a la mode des pro-Sony

    Ils l'utilisent tellement qu'il est devenu usé comme l'unique slip qu'ils portent toute la semaine
    senseisama posted the 01/22/2026 at 11:37 AM
    link49 tu peux retirer 2 point linkou
