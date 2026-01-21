accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
3
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
almightybhunivelze
,
link49
,
kisukesan
name :
Final Fantasy Tactics : The Ivalice Chronicles
platform :
Switch 2
editor :
Square Enix
developer :
Square Enix
genre :
tactical-RPG
other versions :
PC
-
PlayStation 4
-
Xbox Series X
-
Playstation 5
-
Switch
Switch 2
-
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
478
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
lastmajor
,
orangina
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tourte
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
barbenoire
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
biboufett
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
spartan1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
opthomas
,
boby3600
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
scalaadcaelum
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
choopssunny
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
rebellion
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
thekingofpop
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
yka
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
shockadelica
,
shaco
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanssou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
cliver
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
gameslover
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
maxine
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
hizoka
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
thelastone
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
pimoody
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
,
tit64
,
johnt
,
kaa
,
dedoc
,
trichejeux
,
cloc
,
varanime
,
codereferral
,
aggrekuma
,
koriyu
,
krcedric
,
asakk
,
lastboss
,
yais9999
,
malroth
,
op4
,
okiz03
,
darknova
,
angryfighter
,
okagami
,
darkcoca
,
hyunckel
,
link1983
,
fran
,
ocarinak
,
alexkid
,
tolgafury
,
danceteria
,
krilinchauve
,
erosennin
,
pharrell
,
mysth
,
zobiwan83
,
hirami
,
jondub
,
samus68
,
geralttw
,
jumeau
,
odyle54
,
phosfer
,
kwathor
,
daoko
,
bullkass
,
fylen
,
derno
,
flom
,
sk8mag
,
cijfer
,
haorus
,
fausst
,
hyuga51
,
demon
,
suzukube
,
bobobiwan
,
e3ologue
,
suikoden
,
yurienu
,
chiotgamer
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
hibito
,
ronan89
,
bigjunior
,
hyde
,
darkou62
,
siil
,
jisogai
,
papichampote
,
saintsaga
,
bisba
,
cupheadfan
,
maddox69
,
whiteweedow25
,
boyd
,
torotoro59
,
axlenz
,
skypirate
,
ouken
,
rocan
,
escobar
,
solarr
,
snave
,
sylphide
,
saram
,
tripy73
,
tint134
,
toni
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
18810
visites since opening :
32293132
link49
> blog
[Switch 2] Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade : Les notes tombent
Le jeu a une excellente moyenne Metacritic :
Et possède même la meilleure moyenne tous consoles confondues pour le moment :
Je mettrais à jour régulièrement cet articles dès que d'autres notes arriveront.
Source :
https://www.metacritic.com/game/final-fantasy-vii-remake-intergrade/critic-reviews/?platform=nintendo-switch-2/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 01/21/2026 at 03:00 PM by
link49
comments (
30
)
aeris586
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:09 PM
"Final Fantasy VII Remake atterrit sur Nintendo Switch 2 avec un port spectaculaire qui, visuellement, n'a pratiquement rien à envier de la version PS5. C'est le port qui montre la voie à suivre pour le reste"
89/100 - Hobby Consolas
Ah ouais quand meme
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:13 PM
Ah good. La notation 90 et plus nette que celui du 89 assez flou
judebox
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:14 PM
Ouais, dommage que je l'ai fait il y a 5 ans
gat
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:14 PM
aeris442
C’est totalement incroyable ! O_o
hypermario
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:15 PM
Vote truqué, le jeux est à 30 fps, c'est impossible qu'il ai cette note !
jenicris
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:17 PM
gat
potion2swag
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:18 PM
Quelle purge ce jeu.
aeris586
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:24 PM
ducknsexe
Les graphismes atteint sur Switch 2 permettent au grand public de ne plus y voir une différence suffisante pour justifier l’achat d’une grosse console à côté.
Si la Switch 2 s’installe bien, ce sera un problème pour Sony
rogeraf
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:24 PM
Whoah tu game of the year lol
On y croit Square Enix, vous allez au moins faire 10 000 ventes
guiguif
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:27 PM
30fps
gat
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:28 PM
aeris442
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:29 PM
aeris442
je suis sûr même toi t'y crois pas
natedrake
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:30 PM
gat
jenicris
Un vrai acteur ce mec.
Toujours à surjouer pour rien.
ducknsexe
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:31 PM
aeris442
c'est déja un probleme pour sony au japon, la bas il sont en réanimation sous perfusion.
Sony le voleur des licences, le retour de bâton contre eux est magistrale.
gat
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:31 PM
ouroboros4
Elle fait 1cm d’épaisseur
kujiraldine
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:42 PM
potion2swag
: Exactement. Purée, qu'est ce qu'il est lourd, répétitif et ronflant. Je n'ai jamais compris les notes qu'il a reçu.
Cela dit, la partie de Yuffie qui a été rajoutée dans intergrade est plutôt cool et rebirth est assez bon. J'attends le 3 mais on ne me fera jamais dire que le 1 vaut autant qu'on lui accorde.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:43 PM
aeris442
C’est extraordinaire. Que dis-je un miracle.
hyoga57
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 03:44 PM
ducknsexe
Nintendo a volé encore plus de licences hein.
zekk
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 04:39 PM
ducknsexe
:lol heureusement pour vous que le ridicule ne tue pas.
link49
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 05:36 PM
En tout cas j'ai hâte de le refaire encore une fois.
perse9
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 05:39 PM
ça fait 6 ans je l'ai fait ce jeux...
kevisiano
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 05:59 PM
J'espère que personne au monde n'a attendu cette potentielle version pour la faire...
Toujours du mal à comprendre cette notation de portage mais ok.
Ne vous forcez pas à acheter ce jeu pour justifier votre console
pcverso
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 06:35 PM
potion2swag
zekk
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 07:17 PM
kevisiano
darkwii
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 07:19 PM
Jamais fait je reçois le jeu vendredi pour ma part le 30 fps me dérange pas si il est stable sa me va
darkwii
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 07:21 PM
Sa me fait rigoler les mec choqué par du 30fps Comme si ils avaient joué en 60 toute leur vie
jenicris
posted
the 01/21/2026 at 08:13 PM
kevisiano
ouroboros4
posted
the 01/22/2026 at 12:06 AM
kevisiano
Ben si les fanboy Nintendo
aeris586
posted
the 01/22/2026 at 12:33 AM
darkwii
Sa me fait rigoler les mec choqué par du 30fps Comme si ils avaient joué en 60 toute leur vie
Oui etre choqué par du 30fps c'est le nouvel argument a la mode des pro-Sony
Ils l'utilisent tellement qu'il est devenu usé comme l'unique slip qu'ils portent toute la semaine
senseisama
posted
the 01/22/2026 at 11:37 AM
link49
tu peux retirer 2 point linkou
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
89/100 - Hobby Consolas
Ah ouais quand meme
Si la Switch 2 s’installe bien, ce sera un problème pour Sony
On y croit Square Enix, vous allez au moins faire 10 000 ventes
Sony le voleur des licences, le retour de bâton contre eux est magistrale.
Cela dit, la partie de Yuffie qui a été rajoutée dans intergrade est plutôt cool et rebirth est assez bon. J'attends le 3 mais on ne me fera jamais dire que le 1 vaut autant qu'on lui accorde.
Toujours du mal à comprendre cette notation de portage mais ok.
Ne vous forcez pas à acheter ce jeu pour justifier votre console
Oui etre choqué par du 30fps c'est le nouvel argument a la mode des pro-Sony
Ils l'utilisent tellement qu'il est devenu usé comme l'unique slip qu'ils portent toute la semaine