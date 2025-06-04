Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Final Fantasy Tactics : The Ivalice Chronicles
3
Likers
name : Final Fantasy Tactics : The Ivalice Chronicles
platform : Switch 2
editor : Square Enix
developer : Square Enix
genre : tactical-RPG
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4 - Xbox Series X - Playstation 5 - Switch Switch 2 -
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
478
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18770
visites since opening : 32053852
link49 > blog
[Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade] Comparatif Ps5/Switch 2


C'est une super vidéo qui montre la différence entre les versions Switch 2 contre PS5 (mode Qualité). Franchement, je ne vois pas la différence, sauf pour les cheveux :



J'ai déjà joué à ça deux fois, une fois sur PS4 et encore une fois sur PS5. J'ai hâte de le refaire sur Switch 2 !

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/NintendoSwitch2/comments/1q4m9tz/final_fantasy_7_remake_intergrade_switch_2_vs_ps5/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/06/2026 at 05:16 AM by link49
    comments (0)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo