Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du Sceau
name : Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du Sceau
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Omega Force
genre : action
[Switch 2] Hyrule Warriors : Allez-vous l'acheter et quelles notes va t-il récolter?
Le jeu Hyrule Warriors : Les Chroniques du sceau sort le 6 nobembre, ce jeudi donc. Allez-vous l'acheter?



Et quelles notes va t-il recolter?



Les anciens ont été assez bien notés, à voir pour ce nouvel opus, le premier sur Nintendo Switch 2.

Source : https://www.reddit.com/r/AgeofImprisonment/comments/1ojmp2s/review_embargo/
    narustorm posted the 11/02/2025 at 06:33 AM
    Je le prend day one, jai adoré les 2 premiers opus
    badeuh posted the 11/02/2025 at 08:02 AM
    Pour l'ère du fléau il y avait eu une démo, ça m'avait convaincu de lacher mes jeux en cours pour y jouer.
    Là le jeu semble sympa, mais il y a eu tellement à faire et à venir que je passerai le D-One. Pour la note, jmef car je ne me retrouve nullepart perso je trouve que 78 pour les deux premiers c'est beaucoup selon moi (j'aurais mis 7 et 6,5 sur 10). Après vu les heures que j'ai passé sur chaque opus, je ne regrette pas une seconde les achats.
    axlenz posted the 11/02/2025 at 08:16 AM
    Si j'avais une Switch 2 clairement oui! Mais anyway j'y jouerai lorsque j'aurai la console car le jeu me plait clairement
    cyr posted the 11/02/2025 at 08:21 AM
    Oui mais pas day one. Plus début d'année prochaine...
    flom posted the 11/02/2025 at 08:46 AM
    Bah, il ca arriver. Mais ya pas vraiment d attente sur ce titre pour ma part. On connait trop la recette pour ce spin off. Et je sais pas si j en redemandais plus que ça.
    poker22 posted the 11/02/2025 at 09:15 AM
    Day one
    forte posted the 11/02/2025 at 09:17 AM
    Day One bien entendu.
