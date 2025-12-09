accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
[Switch 2] Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond : Ca, c'est la classe!!!
Tout d'abord, le jeu sortira le 04 décembre :
Quelques images :
La grande classe, le tout en open-world...
Source :
https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2025/09/metroid-prime-4-beyond-finally-gets-a-release-date-open-world-confirmed/
tags :
4
Likes
Who likes this ?
mazeroza
,
natedrake
,
tynokarts
,
kevinmccallisterrr
posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:13 PM by
link49
comments (
21
)
hypermario
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:14 PM
Le monde ouvert que j'esperé ?
maisnon
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:15 PM
La seule exclu Switch 2 que je retiens.
link49
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:15 PM
hypermario
C'est clair, un open world en moto...
giru
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:15 PM
Je trouve qu'ils ont vraiment très vite expédié le jeu... Le trailer est sympa mais assez bref.
Bon la bonne nouvelle c'est la sortie en décembre... Hâte d'en voir plus
akinen
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:16 PM
Le day one est total. J'ai posé 4 jours direct.
giru
Je trouve aussi mais comme DK, on aura un nintendo direct
shinz0
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:19 PM
Présentation dégueulasse de la moto
hypermario
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:20 PM
link49
Acces a d'autre planetes ? ca serait bien cool, metroid rentrerait dans une nouvelle dimension !
rogeraf
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:23 PM
Enfin, le poseur d'affiche va pouvoir revenir poser son affiche à Londres bientot
nyseko
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:25 PM
Ben il était temps qu'ils nous annoncent la date...
barbenoire
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:27 PM
mouais des graphismes PS3 avec un "monde ouvert" aussi vida qu'un jeu pokemon...j'aurais préféré un episode 2D en pixel de loin
kikoo31
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
île ami 1 t'en fou poux rat riz V ceux je ...
s'amuse han maux taux ..
guigui59
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:31 PM
Vivement je retiens que prime 4 de ce direct dommage pas de prime 2 et 3 par contre
natedrake
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:32 PM
Day one.
elicetheworld
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:33 PM
hypermario
c'est pas un monde ouvert ça été confirmé mais de grande zone
akinen
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:35 PM
Les 2 Zelda et DK paraissaient moches aussi. Niveau capacité des moteurs graphiques et physiques, ils mettent malheureusement à l'amende toute concurrence existante.
J'espère que Metroid Prime 4 apportera aussi quelque chose d'inédit à l'industrie
chreasy97
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 02:56 PM
Attendez Metroid Prime 5 qui sera uniquement sur Switch 2 et vous verrez une enorme différence...
malroth
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 03:00 PM
il sortira sur switch 1 ?
midomashakil
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 03:01 PM
nyseko
la date sera annoncer a la fin de la switch 2 pour la switch 3 hhhh
tlj
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 03:35 PM
Qu'est ce que ça fait cheap cette presentation, tout paraît archi vide et superficiel... Pour annoncer la date de sortie, on pouvait espérer bien mieux que cette (très) courte video qui fait bien datée techniquement. Très bizarre comme séquence...
tlj
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 03:56 PM
link49
"la grande classe, le tout en open world..." : Sérieusement ?
mercure7
posted
the 09/12/2025 at 04:24 PM
