name : Metroid Prime 4 Beyond
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Retro Studios
genre : FPS
other versions : Switch Switch 2 -
[Switch 2] Metroid Prime 4 : Beyond : Ca, c'est la classe!!!
Tout d'abord, le jeu sortira le 04 décembre :



Quelques images :









La grande classe, le tout en open-world...

Source : https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2025/09/metroid-prime-4-beyond-finally-gets-a-release-date-open-world-confirmed/
    mazeroza, natedrake, tynokarts, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:13 PM by link49
    comments (21)
    hypermario posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:14 PM
    Le monde ouvert que j'esperé ?
    maisnon posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:15 PM
    La seule exclu Switch 2 que je retiens.
    link49 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:15 PM
    hypermario C'est clair, un open world en moto...
    giru posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:15 PM
    Je trouve qu'ils ont vraiment très vite expédié le jeu... Le trailer est sympa mais assez bref.

    Bon la bonne nouvelle c'est la sortie en décembre... Hâte d'en voir plus
    akinen posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:16 PM
    Le day one est total. J'ai posé 4 jours direct.

    giru Je trouve aussi mais comme DK, on aura un nintendo direct
    shinz0 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:19 PM
    Présentation dégueulasse de la moto
    hypermario posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:20 PM
    link49 Acces a d'autre planetes ? ca serait bien cool, metroid rentrerait dans une nouvelle dimension !
    rogeraf posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:23 PM
    Enfin, le poseur d'affiche va pouvoir revenir poser son affiche à Londres bientot
    nyseko posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:25 PM
    Ben il était temps qu'ils nous annoncent la date...
    barbenoire posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:27 PM
    mouais des graphismes PS3 avec un "monde ouvert" aussi vida qu'un jeu pokemon...j'aurais préféré un episode 2D en pixel de loin
    kikoo31 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:30 PM
    île ami 1 t'en fou poux rat riz V ceux je ...
    s'amuse han maux taux ..
    guigui59 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:31 PM
    Vivement je retiens que prime 4 de ce direct dommage pas de prime 2 et 3 par contre
    natedrake posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:32 PM
    Day one.
    elicetheworld posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:33 PM
    hypermario c'est pas un monde ouvert ça été confirmé mais de grande zone
    akinen posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:35 PM
    Les 2 Zelda et DK paraissaient moches aussi. Niveau capacité des moteurs graphiques et physiques, ils mettent malheureusement à l'amende toute concurrence existante.

    J'espère que Metroid Prime 4 apportera aussi quelque chose d'inédit à l'industrie
    chreasy97 posted the 09/12/2025 at 02:56 PM
    Attendez Metroid Prime 5 qui sera uniquement sur Switch 2 et vous verrez une enorme différence...
    malroth posted the 09/12/2025 at 03:00 PM
    il sortira sur switch 1 ?
    midomashakil posted the 09/12/2025 at 03:01 PM
    nyseko la date sera annoncer a la fin de la switch 2 pour la switch 3 hhhh
    tlj posted the 09/12/2025 at 03:35 PM
    Qu'est ce que ça fait cheap cette presentation, tout paraît archi vide et superficiel... Pour annoncer la date de sortie, on pouvait espérer bien mieux que cette (très) courte video qui fait bien datée techniquement. Très bizarre comme séquence...
    tlj posted the 09/12/2025 at 03:56 PM
    link49 "la grande classe, le tout en open world..." : Sérieusement ?
    mercure7 posted the 09/12/2025 at 04:24 PM


