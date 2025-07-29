Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Donkey Kong Bananza
name : Donkey Kong Bananza
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action plates-formes
link49 > blog
[Top UK] Donkey Kong Bananza déjà détrôné
Le dernier classement au Royaume-Uni pour la semaine se terminant le 26 juillet 2025 est désormais disponible :



Après avoir été premier la semaine dernière, Donkey Kong Bananza chute à la deuxième place.



Mario Kart World a repris la tête et s'est donc emparé de la première place. Par ailleurs, grâce à la nouvelle version de Super Mario Party Jamboree sur Switch 2, ce jeu passe de la 24e à la 4e place.



Enfin, WUCHANG: Fallen Feathers entre sans brillé à la neuvième place.

Source : https://nintendoeverything.com/uk-software-sales-chart-for-the-week-ending-july-26-2025-mario-kart-world-overtakes-donkey-kong-bananza/
    posted the 07/29/2025 at 06:31 AM by link49
    comments (2)
    iglooo posted the 07/29/2025 at 06:55 AM
    C'est un top en valeur non?
    shanks posted the 07/29/2025 at 06:56 AM
    iglooo
    pas en UK

    (le top valeur c'est uniquement US)
