La question qui tue ^^

Si vous n'aviez pas le choix, entre la PS5, la XSX et la Switch 2, vous achèteriez qu'elle console ?

1 ) Je prends la PS5
2 ) Je prends la XSX
3 ) Je prends la Switch 2

Lien pour sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/576005390519_si-je-dois-choisir-quune-seule-console.html
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:30 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (28)
    nspy posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:31 PM
    Aucune.
    jofe posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:32 PM
    Aucune
    noishe posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:33 PM
    Encore trop tôt pour se décider, vu la ludothèque de la Switch 2 qui est encore inconnue pour le moment. A part Mario Kart World et DK, y'a aucune grosse exclu. Dans un ou deux ans, on aura déjà une meilleure visibilité
    jf17 posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:34 PM
    Pour moi c'est la switch 2 mais uniquement pour les jeux Nintendo, pour le reste c'est pc
    fan2jeux posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:35 PM
    Non la question qui tue c'est:
    est ce que le switch à 470 balles, c'est à cause du ramadan?
    losz posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:36 PM
    PS5 même si elle est pas folle, ca reste celle avec la ludo la plus solide, la XSX elle sert strictement à rien, la Switch 2 seul les jeux Nintendo seront cool donc assez limité en quantité.
    donpandemonium posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:36 PM
    Étant donné que j'ai déjà la PS5, et un PC avec une RTX 4080 super, et que j'ai des thunes, ce sera la Switch 2 pour moi sans aucun doute
    forte posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:36 PM
    J'ai la PS5
    Je prends la Switch 2
    defcon5 posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:37 PM
    La Switch 2, mais je garde mon ordi pour le Game Pass et pour Steam
    keiku posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:37 PM
    j'ai déja la ps5 mais si je devais refaire le choix je ne l'aurait même pas prise, pc uniquement
    deathegg posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:39 PM
    j'ai déjà la PS5, je vais surtout mettre à jour mon PC et je me passerai des jeux Nintendo jusqu'au prochain Zelda si la console et les jeux baissent de prix.
    edarn posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:40 PM
    J'ai une Series X

    Mais si j'avais su que MS allait devenir éditeur tier, j'aurai prit une PS5. (même si niveau jeu, c'est pas fou cette gen)
    jenicris posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:40 PM
    J'ai déjà une PS5 et hors de question de prendre une Switch 2 avec ces prix
    chucksly posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:41 PM
    4)J'attend et je prend la Switch 2 avec une R4
    ravyxxs posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:41 PM
    De pire en pire la nouvelle génération des consoles.
    yanssou posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:43 PM
    4 / steam deck
    masharu posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:43 PM
    J'ai pris la PS5 avec Spiderman 2 inclus vu que la console était en rupture de stock après promotion, à +600 balles. Ça fait mal. Alors oui j'essaierais de prendre la NS2 au prix le plus bas possible. Sachant que j'ai eu la XSX vers Noël 2023, je l'ai eu en promotion à moins de 500 balles.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:51 PM
    Comme j'ai la PS5 et XS,

    Switch 2. Mais a condition que la vaseline soit offert!
    pyrogas posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:52 PM
    4) Switch 4 euuu la Legion go !
    amario posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:53 PM
    Je reste sur la switch 1 pendant un bon moment et laisse les scalper se tapper au supermarché
    shambala93 posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:56 PM
    Switch 2 pour les exclus Nintendo.


    J’ai un Pc et la ps5 est dans sa boîte depuis des mois.
    elicetheworld posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:00 PM
    Switch 2 quand même le concept reste supérieur au autre pour moi.si seulement les jeux était moins chère
    fenek posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:02 PM
    4) Rog Ally X!
    yukilin posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:11 PM
    Switch 2
    sardinecannibale posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:54 PM
    Switch 2. La PS5 est une console purement américaine ainsi que ses jeux. Rien qui m'intéresse. Nintendo offre une expérience qui me correspond bien mieux.
    pharrell posted the 04/02/2025 at 06:58 PM
    Perso j’attendrais la nomade de Microsoft. Si c’est de la qualité, je prendrais ça avec le gamepass.
    pimoody posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:05 PM
    Rog Ally de loin.
    Moniteur Oled avec Usb C DisplayPort.
    wazaaabi posted the 04/02/2025 at 07:42 PM
    La Switch 2 car finalement elle pourra faire tourner le grande majorité des jeux de la gen actuelle en mode portable .
