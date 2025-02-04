accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
profile
280
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
yka
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
,
richterbelmont
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
133
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
ing09
,
chris92
,
archesstat
,
ikazu
,
sandman
,
escobar
,
greil93
,
artemis
,
zabuza
,
cuthbert
,
zboobi
,
strifedcloud
,
stonesjack
,
musashimiyamoto
,
grozourson
,
sephiroth07
,
jeanouillz
,
traveller
,
rosewood
,
tvirus
,
grimmroy
,
amassous
,
spawnini
,
arngrim
,
amorphe
,
musicforlife
,
sphinx
,
dx93
,
eruroraito7
,
minx
,
jwolf
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
smartcrush
,
chester
,
milo42
,
binou87
,
odv78
,
squall0280
,
xell
,
link80
,
x1x2
,
heracles
,
fifine
,
olimar59
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
amario
,
trez
,
shadow6666
,
hijikatamayora13
,
bliss02
,
shiranui
,
gaymer40
,
doflamingod
,
princedupersil01
,
geugeuz
,
fortep
,
momotaros
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kenpokan
,
shanks
,
mugimando
,
raeglin
,
yka
,
kingkong13
,
netero
,
kurosama
,
shockadelica
,
supasaiyajin
,
gaeon
,
oloman334
,
nobleswan
,
regis77
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
oss137
,
torotoro59
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
roivas
,
raph64
,
icebergbrulant
,
xxxxxx0
,
sorasaiku
,
niveforever
,
biboys
,
awamy02
,
tynokarts
,
gareauxloups
,
boyd
,
mtkaragorn
,
djayce
,
receiversms
,
spaaz
,
salocin
,
smokeboom
,
giusnake
,
2077
,
stevewonders
,
floflo
,
aros
,
hyoga57
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
chiotgamer
,
gizmo2142
,
iglooo
,
lt93
,
rulian
,
plistter
,
guigui59
,
spakk111
,
nindo64
,
randyofmana
,
rebellion
,
svr
,
kevisiano
,
ropstar
,
dedad
,
51love
,
yanssou
,
pimoody
,
powerplex
,
tuni
,
suzukube
,
jamrock
,
kisukesan
,
tripy73
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
almightybhunivelze
,
shinz0
,
toastinambour
,
skk
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5566
visites since opening :
9143951
nicolasgourry
> blog
all
nouvelle catégorie
nouvelle catégorie
La question qui tue ^^
Si vous n'aviez pas le choix, entre la PS5, la XSX et la Switch 2, vous achèteriez qu'elle console ?
1 ) Je prends la PS5
2 ) Je prends la XSX
3 ) Je prends la Switch 2
Lien pour sondage :
http://www.pixule.com/576005390519_si-je-dois-choisir-quune-seule-console.html
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 04/02/2025 at 05:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
28
)
nspy
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:31 PM
Aucune.
jofe
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:32 PM
Aucune
noishe
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:33 PM
Encore trop tôt pour se décider, vu la ludothèque de la Switch 2 qui est encore inconnue pour le moment. A part Mario Kart World et DK, y'a aucune grosse exclu. Dans un ou deux ans, on aura déjà une meilleure visibilité
jf17
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:34 PM
Pour moi c'est la switch 2 mais uniquement pour les jeux Nintendo, pour le reste c'est pc
fan2jeux
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:35 PM
Non la question qui tue c'est:
est ce que le switch à 470 balles, c'est à cause du ramadan?
losz
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:36 PM
PS5 même si elle est pas folle, ca reste celle avec la ludo la plus solide, la XSX elle sert strictement à rien, la Switch 2 seul les jeux Nintendo seront cool donc assez limité en quantité.
donpandemonium
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:36 PM
Étant donné que j'ai déjà la PS5, et un PC avec une RTX 4080 super, et que j'ai des thunes, ce sera la Switch 2 pour moi sans aucun doute
forte
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:36 PM
J'ai la PS5
Je prends la Switch 2
defcon5
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:37 PM
La Switch 2, mais je garde mon ordi pour le Game Pass et pour Steam
keiku
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:37 PM
j'ai déja la ps5 mais si je devais refaire le choix je ne l'aurait même pas prise, pc uniquement
deathegg
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:39 PM
j'ai déjà la PS5, je vais surtout mettre à jour mon PC et je me passerai des jeux Nintendo jusqu'au prochain Zelda si la console et les jeux baissent de prix.
edarn
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:40 PM
J'ai une Series X
Mais si j'avais su que MS allait devenir éditeur tier, j'aurai prit une PS5. (même si niveau jeu, c'est pas fou cette gen)
jenicris
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:40 PM
J'ai déjà une PS5 et hors de question de prendre une Switch 2 avec ces prix
chucksly
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:41 PM
4)J'attend et je prend la Switch 2 avec une R4
ravyxxs
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:41 PM
De pire en pire la nouvelle génération des consoles.
yanssou
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:43 PM
4 / steam deck
masharu
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:43 PM
J'ai pris la PS5 avec Spiderman 2 inclus vu que la console était en rupture de stock après promotion, à +600 balles. Ça fait mal. Alors oui j'essaierais de prendre la NS2 au prix le plus bas possible. Sachant que j'ai eu la XSX vers Noël 2023, je l'ai eu en promotion à moins de 500 balles.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:51 PM
Comme j'ai la PS5 et XS,
Switch 2. Mais a condition que la vaseline soit offert!
pyrogas
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:52 PM
4) Switch 4 euuu la Legion go !
amario
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:53 PM
Je reste sur la switch 1 pendant un bon moment et laisse les scalper se tapper au supermarché
shambala93
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 05:56 PM
Switch 2 pour les exclus Nintendo.
J’ai un Pc et la ps5 est dans sa boîte depuis des mois.
elicetheworld
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:00 PM
Switch 2 quand même le concept reste supérieur au autre pour moi.si seulement les jeux était moins chère
fenek
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:02 PM
4) Rog Ally X!
yukilin
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:11 PM
Switch 2
sardinecannibale
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:54 PM
Switch 2. La PS5 est une console purement américaine ainsi que ses jeux. Rien qui m'intéresse. Nintendo offre une expérience qui me correspond bien mieux.
pharrell
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 06:58 PM
Perso j’attendrais la nomade de Microsoft. Si c’est de la qualité, je prendrais ça avec le gamepass.
pimoody
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:05 PM
Rog Ally de loin.
Moniteur Oled avec Usb C DisplayPort.
wazaaabi
posted
the 04/02/2025 at 07:42 PM
La Switch 2 car finalement elle pourra faire tourner le grande majorité des jeux de la gen actuelle en mode portable .
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
est ce que le switch à 470 balles, c'est à cause du ramadan?
Je prends la Switch 2
Mais si j'avais su que MS allait devenir éditeur tier, j'aurai prit une PS5. (même si niveau jeu, c'est pas fou cette gen)
Switch 2. Mais a condition que la vaseline soit offert!
J’ai un Pc et la ps5 est dans sa boîte depuis des mois.
Moniteur Oled avec Usb C DisplayPort.