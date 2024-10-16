profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
alexkidd
180
Likes
Likers
alexkidd
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2890
visites since opening : 3351588
alexkidd > blog
all
[HS] best site qui donne la météo ever
Vous tapez le nom de votre ville, et elle vous donne vraiment la météo.
J'ai essayé avec plusieurs villes et ça marche nickel.
Essayez si vous me croyez pas.

Connaitre la météo de ma ville
    tags :
    1
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    momotaros
    posted the 10/16/2024 at 09:51 AM by alexkidd
    comments (20)
    shanks posted the 10/16/2024 at 09:56 AM
    Fait 23° degré exceptionnellement et j'ai 6 grognasses qui m'ont dit qu'il fait pas beau.
    Je demande un remboursement.
    alexkidd posted the 10/16/2024 at 09:58 AM
    shanks
    zboubi480 posted the 10/16/2024 at 09:58 AM
    D'la merde....
    heracles posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:04 AM
    Que des chialeuses qui cherchent de l'attention super
    alexkidd posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:06 AM
    heracles vous êtes méchants putain
    heracles posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:07 AM
    J'ai remarqué que c'est la même chialeuse peu importe la ville
    alexkidd posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:15 AM
    heracles oui c'est enjoyphoenix que je ne connais pas du tout.
    J'ai découvert ça sur cette chaine youtube magique.
    raykaza posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:18 AM
    Merci pour le fou rire le mieux, c'est quand elle donne l'heure et ensuite son tic a avec sa bouche fait les secondes
    raykaza posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:19 AM
    http://quelleheureestilenjoy.com/
    alexkidd posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:20 AM
    raykaza je vois qu'il y a des connoisseurs ici ^^
    bennj posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:42 AM
    Trop vieux pour ses conneries.
    marcelpatulacci posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:55 AM
    J'ai eu peur putain Moi j'ai eu une qui:

    "Bon c'est vrai il fait gris, il va peut étre pleuvoir mais franchement ch'ui content de resté a l'intérieur parce que"

    Et la vidéo c'est arrêter! OUF j'ai cru elle allait me raconté sa vie la boufonne.
    alexkidd posted the 10/16/2024 at 10:55 AM
    marcelpatulacci
    heracles posted the 10/16/2024 at 11:07 AM
    marcelpatulacci
    supasaiyajin posted the 10/16/2024 at 11:10 AM
    Je clique pas. Je veux pas de malware.
    ducknsexe posted the 10/16/2024 at 11:25 AM
    Ah ouais elle m'a carrément répondu

    "ça me casse carrément les couilles qui ne fasse pas beau dehors et puis lalalalalala"
    kikoo31 posted the 10/16/2024 at 11:33 AM
    Pourquoi est ce que j ai cliqué ? pourquoi ???
    alexkidd posted the 10/16/2024 at 11:47 AM
    kikoo31 parce que tu es faible
    momotaros posted the 10/16/2024 at 12:02 PM
    gasmok2 posted the 10/16/2024 at 12:03 PM
    alexkidd
    J'ai tapé le nom de ma ville en pleine campagne irlandaise ça m'a sorti une meuf à Vegas
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo