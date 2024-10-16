accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
ALEXKIDD FANZINE
profile
280
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
,
richterbelmont
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
180
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
trungs
,
jazzman
,
midsaru
,
fiveagainstone
,
gasmok2
,
sega49
,
tvirus
,
minx
,
bibi300
,
balf
,
eldren
,
zackfair59plus
,
keimgard
,
tourte
,
vinze
,
hellooooooo
,
yuri
,
funkenstein
,
boyd
,
supatony
,
darkvador
,
cuthbert
,
ptifront
,
gotenks1
,
nintendotown
,
trungz
,
strifedcloud
,
chris92
,
onisuka
,
cloud77
,
vonkuru
,
aurélie despres
,
escobar
,
kilano
,
tetsu
,
svr
,
raioh
,
zboobi
,
sorow
,
k1fry
,
voxen
,
greil93
,
kizito5
,
belmondo
,
zorrox
,
sokarius
,
atyby28
,
sacks
,
grayfoxx
,
gaeon
,
corbenne
,
angelheart
,
shima
,
lucy
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
blazikan
,
stiltzkin
,
artemis
,
shanks
,
shampix
,
musicforlife
,
marios1
,
hayatevibritania
,
gyug
,
tzine
,
jesuse
,
lanni
,
itamariisback
,
lt93
,
kensama
,
bartholomew
,
smartskaks
,
dragonkevin
,
goldorak
,
furiae
,
sephiroth07
,
zabuza
,
svenzo
,
trez
,
fullbuster
,
zaoo
,
sankadabo
,
fantacitron
,
guiguif
,
metroidvania
,
draculax
,
lastboss
,
elzekiell
,
hatefield
,
kiku1x
,
alozius
,
battossai
,
mickurt
,
xerxes
,
achille
,
mordred
,
docteurdeggman
,
idd
,
purplepenguin
,
shigeryu
,
milo42
,
kenrock
,
kyonima
,
aiolia081
,
e3payne
,
choupiloutre
,
square
,
asakim
,
wiick
,
shoga
,
rosewood
,
lucrate
,
hipou
,
murasamune
,
dx93
,
sauronsg
,
binou87
,
saintsaga
,
kurosama
,
nihs
,
momotaros
,
uta
,
smartcrush
,
vanilla59
,
loudiyi
,
hipo
,
linkart
,
mikey
,
giusnake
,
anakaris
,
gunstarred
,
gunotak
,
arngrim
,
kabuki
,
chester
,
buros
,
hyoga57
,
lordkupo
,
jf17
,
gizmo2142
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
link80
,
nmariodk
,
opthomas
,
fortep
,
darkshao
,
soulshunt
,
hado78
,
link49
,
ichigoo
,
plistter
,
fan2jeux
,
odv78
,
iglooo
,
kamuikun
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
predagogue
,
yamy
,
shiranui
,
sandorclegane
,
victornewman
,
supasaiyajin
,
rockin
,
xxxxxx0
,
killia
,
sujetdelta
,
jaune
,
niveforever
,
traveller
,
receiversms
,
torotoro59
,
kamina
,
uit
,
marcelpatulacci
,
caro55
,
bourbon
,
leblogdeshacka
,
kevinmccallisterrr
alexkidd
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
2890
visites since opening :
3351588
alexkidd
> blog
all
SEGA
SNK
NINTENDO
PC ENGINE
PLAYSTATION
ARCADE
PC & AUTRES
XBOX
DOSSIERS
[HS] best site qui donne la météo ever
Vous tapez le nom de votre ville, et elle vous donne vraiment la météo.
J'ai essayé avec plusieurs villes et ça marche nickel.
Essayez si vous me croyez pas.
Connaitre la météo de ma ville
tags :
1
Like
Who likes this ?
momotaros
posted the 10/16/2024 at 09:51 AM by
alexkidd
comments (
20
)
shanks
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 09:56 AM
Fait 23° degré exceptionnellement et j'ai 6 grognasses qui m'ont dit qu'il fait pas beau.
Je demande un remboursement.
alexkidd
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 09:58 AM
shanks
zboubi480
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 09:58 AM
D'la merde....
heracles
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:04 AM
Que des chialeuses qui cherchent de l'attention super
alexkidd
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:06 AM
heracles
vous êtes méchants putain
heracles
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:07 AM
J'ai remarqué que c'est la même chialeuse peu importe la ville
alexkidd
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:15 AM
heracles
oui c'est enjoyphoenix que je ne connais pas du tout.
J'ai découvert ça sur
cette chaine youtube magique
.
raykaza
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:18 AM
Merci pour le fou rire le mieux, c'est quand elle donne l'heure et ensuite son tic a avec sa bouche fait les secondes
raykaza
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:19 AM
http://quelleheureestilenjoy.com/
alexkidd
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:20 AM
raykaza
je vois qu'il y a des connoisseurs ici ^^
bennj
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:42 AM
Trop vieux pour ses conneries.
marcelpatulacci
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:55 AM
J'ai eu peur putain
Moi j'ai eu une qui:
"Bon c'est vrai il fait gris, il va peut étre pleuvoir mais franchement ch'ui content de resté a l'intérieur parce que"
Et la vidéo c'est arrêter! OUF j'ai cru elle allait me raconté sa vie la boufonne.
alexkidd
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 10:55 AM
marcelpatulacci
heracles
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 11:07 AM
marcelpatulacci
supasaiyajin
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 11:10 AM
Je clique pas. Je veux pas de malware.
ducknsexe
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 11:25 AM
Ah ouais elle m'a carrément répondu
"ça me casse carrément les couilles qui ne fasse pas beau dehors et puis lalalalalala"
kikoo31
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 11:33 AM
Pourquoi est ce que j ai cliqué ? pourquoi ???
alexkidd
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 11:47 AM
kikoo31
parce que tu es faible
momotaros
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 12:02 PM
gasmok2
posted
the 10/16/2024 at 12:03 PM
alexkidd
J'ai tapé le nom de ma ville
en pleine campagne irlandaise
ça m'a sorti une meuf à Vegas
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Je demande un remboursement.
J'ai découvert ça sur cette chaine youtube magique.
"Bon c'est vrai il fait gris, il va peut étre pleuvoir mais franchement ch'ui content de resté a l'intérieur parce que"
Et la vidéo c'est arrêter! OUF j'ai cru elle allait me raconté sa vie la boufonne.
"ça me casse carrément les couilles qui ne fasse pas beau dehors et puis lalalalalala"
J'ai tapé le nom de ma ville en pleine campagne irlandaise ça m'a sorti une meuf à Vegas