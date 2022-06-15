accueil
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core: Un remaster/remake annoncé demain ?
Et c'est encore The Snitch qui leak l'info via Twitter et cette image suivi de 4 carrés bleu vert rouge et noire représentant sans doute la PS4, Xbox, Switch et PS5 ou PC.
https://twitter.com/insider_wtf/status/1537172223160725504/photo/1
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 06/15/2022 at 08:53 PM by
guiguif
comments (
13
)
sdkios
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 08:54 PM
Ce serait idiot de se lancer dans un remake alors qu'ils arrivent deja pas a suivre avec le remake de FF7...
Du coup un remaster... mouais pourquoi pas.
guiguif
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 08:55 PM
Un ptit coucou a
skuldleif
et a son article supprimé pensant que c'etait... autre chose
marchand2sable
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 08:57 PM
Hype en espérant que ça ne sera pas Crisis Core Partie 1 avec les serpillères du destins
skuldleif
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:04 PM
guiguif
oui excuse moi d'avoir oublier le rachat de square par sony
guiguif
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:05 PM
skuldleif
Apres t'auras ptete raison
losz
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:07 PM
Horrible ce jeu de mémoire, mais je le retenterais bien pour lui donner une seconde chance si il est pas chère.
guiguif
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:08 PM
smashfan
demain
hayatevibritania
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:12 PM
Hum il utilise une image du remake pour annoncé un remastered, pourquoi pas. Bon après CC va pas subitement devenir bon. Il était beau mais oubliable.
e3ologue
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:15 PM
J'adore ce jeu
Mais ça va être le bordel pour ceux qui voudront le faire pour approfondir leur connaissance dans FF7R.
En admettant que ça soit bien le cas, c'est quand même marrant d'avoir attendu si longtemps, car déjà en 2009 avec l'arrivée de la PSP Go (le coup de vieux
) ça gueulait qu'il ne soit pas dispo en démat.
leonr4
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:30 PM
C'est plutôt PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo et PC (surement en exclue epic games store).
asakk
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 09:44 PM
Il y avais un souci de droit avec Gackt concernant le perso Genesis?
isora
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 10:02 PM
Sûrement un simple remaster (comme Type-0) si ça sort sur Switch
yamy
posted
the 06/15/2022 at 10:14 PM
Gackt était en concert il y a quelques jours avec son costume de Genesis donc voilà
Et ça répond à ta question
asakk
