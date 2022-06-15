profile
Final Fantasy 7 Crisis Core: Un remaster/remake annoncé demain ?
Et c'est encore The Snitch qui leak l'info via Twitter et cette image suivi de 4 carrés bleu vert rouge et noire représentant sans doute la PS4, Xbox, Switch et PS5 ou PC.

https://twitter.com/insider_wtf/status/1537172223160725504/photo/1
    posted the 06/15/2022 at 08:53 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    sdkios posted the 06/15/2022 at 08:54 PM
    Ce serait idiot de se lancer dans un remake alors qu'ils arrivent deja pas a suivre avec le remake de FF7...
    Du coup un remaster... mouais pourquoi pas.
    guiguif posted the 06/15/2022 at 08:55 PM
    Un ptit coucou a skuldleif et a son article supprimé pensant que c'etait... autre chose
    marchand2sable posted the 06/15/2022 at 08:57 PM
    Hype en espérant que ça ne sera pas Crisis Core Partie 1 avec les serpillères du destins
    skuldleif posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:04 PM
    guiguif oui excuse moi d'avoir oublier le rachat de square par sony
    guiguif posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:05 PM
    skuldleif Apres t'auras ptete raison
    losz posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:07 PM
    Horrible ce jeu de mémoire, mais je le retenterais bien pour lui donner une seconde chance si il est pas chère.
    guiguif posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:08 PM
    smashfan demain
    hayatevibritania posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:12 PM
    Hum il utilise une image du remake pour annoncé un remastered, pourquoi pas. Bon après CC va pas subitement devenir bon. Il était beau mais oubliable.
    e3ologue posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:15 PM
    J'adore ce jeu
    Mais ça va être le bordel pour ceux qui voudront le faire pour approfondir leur connaissance dans FF7R.

    En admettant que ça soit bien le cas, c'est quand même marrant d'avoir attendu si longtemps, car déjà en 2009 avec l'arrivée de la PSP Go (le coup de vieux ) ça gueulait qu'il ne soit pas dispo en démat.
    leonr4 posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:30 PM
    C'est plutôt PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo et PC (surement en exclue epic games store).
    asakk posted the 06/15/2022 at 09:44 PM
    Il y avais un souci de droit avec Gackt concernant le perso Genesis?
    isora posted the 06/15/2022 at 10:02 PM
    Sûrement un simple remaster (comme Type-0) si ça sort sur Switch
    yamy posted the 06/15/2022 at 10:14 PM
    Gackt était en concert il y a quelques jours avec son costume de Genesis donc voilà
    Et ça répond à ta question asakk
