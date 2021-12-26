profile
Premier Trimestre 2022 / Exclusivités "console"
JANVIER


(PC/Consoles Microsoft : 13 Janvier 2022)


(Switch : 28 Janvier 2022)


(PS5 : 28 Janvier 2022)


FÉVRIER


(PC/Consoles Sony : 8 Février 2022)


(XSX/XOne : 10 Février 2022)


(PS5/PS4 : 18 Février 2022)


MARS


(PC/Consoles Sony : 3 Mars 2022)


(PS5/PS4 : 4 Mars 2002)


(Switch : 4 Mars 2022)


(Switch : 10 Mars 2022)


(PC/Consoles Microsoft : 16 Mars 2022)


(Switch : 22 Mars 2022)


(PS5/PS4 : 24 Mars 2022)


Les exclusivités sont pour l'instant non précisé sur d'autres supports.
Il peut y avoir d'autres annoncent "exclusivité console" d'ici fin mars 2022.
    comments (12)
    hyoga57 posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:36 PM
    Nicolasgourry Tu peux également rajouter celui-ci. Ce sera uniquement sur PS4 et PS5...
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:38 PM
    hyoga57 et voilà.
    hyoga57 posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:39 PM
    nicolasgourry
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:42 PM
    hyoga57
    axlenz posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:44 PM
    Il y a de beaux trucs mine de rien. Sachant qu’en plus qu’on aura peut-être des sorties surprises
    yobloom posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:51 PM
    Merxi pour l'info
    sora78 posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:54 PM
    Tunic prendra tous son sens lors de sa sortie Switch
    yanissou posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:55 PM
    Horizon 2 j'ai trop hate !!!
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/26/2021 at 02:02 PM
    Crossfire pourquoi pas mais personne aura envie d'acheter le solo... sinon uncharted (version à 10 euros peut être) et horizon; on va dire que ça passe j'ai déjà vu des débuts d'années plus fournis mais comparé aux deux dernières années je vais pas me plaindre (en ajoutant les tiers aussi)
    yukilin posted the 12/26/2021 at 02:05 PM
    Vivement Horizon FW
    keiku posted the 12/26/2021 at 02:08 PM
    ah j'avais oublier rune factory 5pour mes jeux de 2022 et relayer , je trouve juste que les modèle 3D risque de restreindre le nombre d'animation
    kinectical posted the 12/26/2021 at 02:19 PM
    Y’a vraiment juste horizon qui est intéressant
