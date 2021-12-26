accueil
« Jouis et fais jouir, sans faire de mal ni à toi, ni à personne, voilà je crois, toute la morale » "Le parallèle que l'on peut faire entre la poussière et le geek, une fois posés à un endroit, ils ne bougent plus tant que l'on ne déloge pas."
Premier Trimestre 2022 / Exclusivités "console"
JANVIER
(PC/Consoles Microsoft : 13 Janvier 2022)
(Switch : 28 Janvier 2022)
(PS5 : 28 Janvier 2022)
FÉVRIER
(PC/Consoles Sony : 8 Février 2022)
(XSX/XOne : 10 Février 2022)
(PS5/PS4 : 18 Février 2022)
MARS
(PC/Consoles Sony : 3 Mars 2022)
(PS5/PS4 : 4 Mars 2002)
(Switch : 4 Mars 2022)
(Switch : 10 Mars 2022)
(PC/Consoles Microsoft : 16 Mars 2022)
(Switch : 22 Mars 2022)
(PS5/PS4 : 24 Mars 2022)
Les exclusivités sont pour l'instant non précisé sur d'autres supports.
Il peut y avoir d'autres annoncent "exclusivité console" d'ici fin mars 2022.
posted the 12/26/2021 at 01:30 PM by
nicolasgourry
comments (
12
)
hyoga57
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:36 PM
Nicolasgourry
Tu peux également rajouter
celui-ci
. Ce sera uniquement sur PS4 et PS5...
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:38 PM
hyoga57
et voilà.
hyoga57
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:39 PM
nicolasgourry
nicolasgourry
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:42 PM
hyoga57
axlenz
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:44 PM
Il y a de beaux trucs mine de rien. Sachant qu’en plus qu’on aura peut-être des sorties surprises
yobloom
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:51 PM
Merxi pour l'info
sora78
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:54 PM
Tunic prendra tous son sens lors de sa sortie Switch
yanissou
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 01:55 PM
Horizon 2 j'ai trop hate !!!
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 02:02 PM
Crossfire pourquoi pas mais personne aura envie d'acheter le solo... sinon uncharted (version à 10 euros peut être) et horizon; on va dire que ça passe j'ai déjà vu des débuts d'années plus fournis mais comparé aux deux dernières années je vais pas me plaindre (en ajoutant les tiers aussi)
yukilin
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 02:05 PM
Vivement Horizon FW
keiku
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 02:08 PM
ah j'avais oublier rune factory 5pour mes jeux de 2022 et relayer , je trouve juste que les modèle 3D risque de restreindre le nombre d'animation
kinectical
posted
the 12/26/2021 at 02:19 PM
Y’a vraiment juste horizon qui est intéressant
