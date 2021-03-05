Multi
Non ce n'est pas ce que vous croyez!
Ma question c'est : Par curiosité ça remonte à quand votre dernier jeu de chaque constructeur ? Oui, citez moi le dernier jeu par constructeur.
Autrement dis, le jeu édité par Nintendo, Sony et Microsoft auquel vous avez joué. Pas forcément un jeu récent mais juste le dernier jeu auquel vous avez joué venant d'eux
Ou au pire que vous avez acheté même si au finish vous n'y avez pas joué.
Personnellement pour ma part ça donne :
- Pour Nintendo : Hyrule Warriors : L'ère du fléau
- Pour Sony : Ghost of Tsushima
- Pour Microsoft : Ori and the Blind Forest
posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:36 PM by axlenz
- Pour Sony : The Last of Us Part II
- Pour Microsoft : The Medium
Microsoft : Ori & The will Of The Whisp
Sony : j’ai lancé tellement de jeux sur ps5 dernièrement je ne sais pas lesquels sont édité par Sony
Sony : God of War
Microsoft : Ori and the Blind Forest
Sony : Returnal
Microsoft : euh... je sais plus. Ori and the will of the whisp je pense, a sa sortie... Ca date.
Sony : trial rising et god of war
Xbox : The medium
Sony: Returnal
Microsoft: le menu d'installation de Flight Simulator sur Steam qui devait être installé en une journée
Sony : Days gone
Microsoft: Wasteland 3
Microsoft: Ori (ces derniers mois)
Nintendo: mario smash football (ça date un peu)
Nintendo : Pokemon Snap
Sony : je peux pas mettre Returnal, j'ai joué à Ratchet and clank tout à l'heure
Sony : /
Microsoft : Fable Kinect (Xbox 360)
Nintendo : Pokemon Snap
Microsoft : Euh The Medium je crois ?
Microsoft Forza Horizon 4
Nintendo Mario 64
Nintendo : Fire Emblem Echoes
Microsoft : Halo 3
Nintendo: Yoshi's crafted world
Microsoft: Halo 5
Sony : Spider-Man
Nintendo : Zelda BotW si on parle du dernier jeu fini, sinon Paper Mario Origami King si on parle du dernier jeu acheté.
Sony : Euh... je cherche dans mes souvenirs de jeux PS2, et je ne suis même pas sûr d'avoir joué à un jeu édité par Sony dessus
Microsoft : Age of Empires... oui oui, le premier (on n'a jamais dit que ça devait être un jeu Xbox !)
Sony : The Last of Us : Part II
Microsoft : Ori and the Will of the Wisps
Xbox Gears 5
Playstation last of uss
MS : ??? (édité) et AC Valhalla (tiers)
Sony : GOT (édité) et Nier Replicant (tiers)
- Pour Sony : Horizon PC
- Pour Microsoft : Ori and the Blind Forest Switch (après l'avoir déjà fait l'année dernière sur PC)
Microsoft : Halo 5
Sony : The Last of Us 2
On peut pas faire plus cliché
-Microsoft : The medium
-Sony : Ghost of tsushima
- Pour Sony : Ratchet Remake
- Pour Microsoft : Gears 5
Sony: returnal
Microsoft : forza 7
Sony : Ghost of Tsushima
Microsoft (mais sur switch) : Ori blind forest/ Ori an the will of the wisps/ Minecraft dungeons.
Sony : Spiderman Miles Morales et Astrobot (acheté le mm jour et fait dans la même période)
Microsoft : Ori and the Will of the Wisp
LM 3 pour Nintendo ( ça doit faire plus d’un an ).
Sony Ghost of tsushima ( pas terminé, trop chiant ).
Sony : Ghost of tsushima
Microsoft : gears 5
Sony : Ghost of Tsushima/Returnal.
Nintendo : Mario Odyssey.
MS : Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
Nintendo : Pokémon Black 2 ce matin en allant au taff.
Sega : Shining Force 2 la semaine dernière.
Sony : FFX HD Remaster hier en plein d'armes ultimes + exp personnage pour le endgame. (Der Richter)
Sony : The Last of Us 2
Microsoft : Solitaire
Microsoft : ori and the blind forest
Nintendo : Mario 3d.world (switch)