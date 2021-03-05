Sirote cet ost en lisant cet article ci-dessous mon ami ! Axlenz vous régale
Je ne me considère pas comme étant un pro tel constructeur. Je prends du plaisir sur chacun de mes supports.
profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
axlenz
30
Likes
Likers
axlenz
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 272
visites since opening : 511304
axlenz > blog
all
Question existentielle : C'est quand votre dernière fois ? hummmm
Multi
Non ce n'est pas ce que vous croyez!



Ma question c'est : Par curiosité ça remonte à quand votre dernier jeu de chaque constructeur ? Oui, citez moi le dernier jeu par constructeur.
Autrement dis, le jeu édité par Nintendo, Sony et Microsoft auquel vous avez joué. Pas forcément un jeu récent mais juste le dernier jeu auquel vous avez joué venant d'eux Ou au pire que vous avez acheté même si au finish vous n'y avez pas joué.

Personnellement pour ma part ça donne :
- Pour Nintendo : Hyrule Warriors : L'ère du fléau
- Pour Sony : Ghost of Tsushima
- Pour Microsoft : Ori and the Blind Forest
MOI
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:36 PM by axlenz
    comments (42)
    ravyxxs posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:39 PM
    Forza Horizon 4 j’y joue tous les jours mdr
    marcus62 posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:40 PM
    - Pour Nintendo : Animal Crossing New Horizons
    - Pour Sony : The Last of Us Part II
    - Pour Microsoft : The Medium

    kuroni posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Axlenz Tu t'es pas foulé. T'as mis un jeu jouable sur Switch comme jeu MS.
    wazaaabi posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Nintendo : Paper Mario Origami King
    Microsoft : Ori & The will Of The Whisp
    Sony : j’ai lancé tellement de jeux sur ps5 dernièrement je ne sais pas lesquels sont édité par Sony
    nicolasgourry posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:43 PM
    Nintendo : The Legend of Zelda : Link's Awakening Remake
    Sony : God of War
    Microsoft : Ori and the Blind Forest
    mrvince posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:45 PM
    Nintendo : Hyrule warriors : l'ère du fléau
    Sony : Returnal
    Microsoft : euh... je sais plus. Ori and the will of the whisp je pense, a sa sortie... Ca date.
    ducknsexe posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Nintendo : Paper mario
    Sony : trial rising et god of war
    Xbox : The medium
    axlenz posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:47 PM
    kuroni Bah c'est un jeu édité par MS et c'est vraiment leur dernier jeu auquel j'ai joué n'ayant plus eu de console Xbox depuis la 360... A chaque fois je n'ai que 2 consoles et c'est du PlayStation / Nintendo donc...
    octobar posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:47 PM
    Nintendo: Luigi's Mansion, pas été au bout :boring:
    Sony: Returnal
    Microsoft: le menu d'installation de Flight Simulator sur Steam qui devait être installé en une journée
    fan2jeux posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:48 PM
    hier soir
    victornewman posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:49 PM
    octobar
    eldrick posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:49 PM
    Nintendo : Smash bros ultimate
    Sony : Days gone
    Microsoft: Wasteland 3
    gauffreman posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:52 PM
    Sony: Dreams (quotidiennement)
    Microsoft: Ori (ces derniers mois)
    Nintendo: mario smash football (ça date un peu)
    octobar posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:52 PM
    victornewman
    idd posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:53 PM
    Microsoft : Doom Eternal (avec Bethesda donc)
    Nintendo : Pokemon Snap
    Sony : je peux pas mettre Returnal, j'ai joué à Ratchet and clank tout à l'heure
    masharu posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:53 PM
    Nintendo : Hyrule Warriors: Ere du Fléau (Switch)
    Sony : /
    Microsoft : Fable Kinect (Xbox 360)
    axlenz posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:53 PM
    fan2jeux coquin va
    suzukube posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:54 PM
    Sony : Returnal
    Nintendo : Pokemon Snap
    Microsoft : Euh The Medium je crois ?
    kurosu posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:55 PM
    Sony GT sport
    Microsoft Forza Horizon 4
    Nintendo Mario 64
    draer posted the 05/03/2021 at 06:58 PM
    Sony : Rachet & Clank 2016
    Nintendo : Fire Emblem Echoes
    Microsoft : Halo 3
    tizoc posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:00 PM
    Sony: Days gone
    Nintendo: Yoshi's crafted world
    Microsoft: Halo 5
    smashfan posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:01 PM
    Nintendo : New Pokemon Snap
    Sony : Spider-Man
    randyofmana posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:03 PM
    Je suis pas sûr de bien comprendre l'intérêt de ce petit jeu, mais ça a l'air rigolo

    Nintendo : Zelda BotW si on parle du dernier jeu fini, sinon Paper Mario Origami King si on parle du dernier jeu acheté.
    Sony : Euh... je cherche dans mes souvenirs de jeux PS2, et je ne suis même pas sûr d'avoir joué à un jeu édité par Sony dessus
    Microsoft : Age of Empires... oui oui, le premier (on n'a jamais dit que ça devait être un jeu Xbox !)
    sonilka posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:03 PM
    Nintendo : Hyrule Warriors : L'ère du Fléau
    Sony : The Last of Us : Part II
    Microsoft : Ori and the Will of the Wisps
    sieu69 posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:04 PM
    Nintendo final fantasy 9 (switch)
    Xbox Gears 5
    Playstation last of uss
    killia posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:08 PM
    Nintendo : Hyrule Warriors EDF (édité) et P5S (tiers)
    MS : ??? (édité) et AC Valhalla (tiers)
    Sony : GOT (édité) et Nier Replicant (tiers)
    hayatevibritania posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:08 PM
    - Pour Nintendo : Luigi Mansion 2
    - Pour Sony : Horizon PC
    - Pour Microsoft : Ori and the Blind Forest Switch (après l'avoir déjà fait l'année dernière sur PC)
    churos45 posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:11 PM
    Nintendo : Mario Odyssey
    Microsoft : Halo 5
    Sony : The Last of Us 2

    On peut pas faire plus cliché
    opthomas posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:12 PM
    axlenz ce titre sinon les jeux tiers ça compte ?
    megadeth posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:12 PM
    -Nintendo : Mario + The Lapins Crétins: Kingdom Battle
    -Microsoft : The medium
    -Sony : Ghost of tsushima
    negan posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:13 PM
    Pour Nintendo : Mario Odyssey
    - Pour Sony : Ratchet Remake
    - Pour Microsoft : Gears 5
    hanackil posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:13 PM
    Nintendo : Mario kart 8
    Sony: returnal
    Microsoft : forza 7
    axlenz posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:13 PM
    churos45 ça va ça passe! T'aurais mis God of War et là oui t'es dans la sainte trinité
    yukilin posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:14 PM
    Nintendo : Xenoblade chronicles DE
    Sony : Ghost of Tsushima
    Microsoft (mais sur switch) : Ori blind forest/ Ori an the will of the wisps/ Minecraft dungeons.
    kambei312 posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:16 PM
    Nintendo : Mario 3d World + Bowser fury
    Sony : Spiderman Miles Morales et Astrobot (acheté le mm jour et fait dans la même période)
    Microsoft : Ori and the Will of the Wisp
    axlenz posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:16 PM
    opthomas Non ! Uniquement des jeux édités par Nintendo/Sony/Microsoft. Après voilà ces dit-jeux peuvent ne pas être des exclus, comme Ori chez MS ou des jeux édités par Nintendo qui ont au finish finis sur d'autres supports ou comme le jeu de baseball là édité par Sony mais qui sortira sur Xbox, ce n'est pas grave
    shambala93 posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:16 PM
    Âge of empire 2 remake qui tourne souvent pour Microsoft.

    LM 3 pour Nintendo ( ça doit faire plus d’un an ).

    Sony Ghost of tsushima ( pas terminé, trop chiant ).
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:19 PM
    Nintendo : mario 3D world
    Sony : Ghost of tsushima
    Microsoft : gears 5
    kuroni posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:19 PM
    axlenz Ok. Ben si ça compte.

    Sony : Ghost of Tsushima/Returnal.

    Nintendo : Mario Odyssey.

    MS : Ori and the Will of the Wisps.
    neoaxle posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:21 PM
    Microsoft : Forza Horizon 4 sur PC à l'instant même.
    Nintendo : Pokémon Black 2 ce matin en allant au taff.
    Sega : Shining Force 2 la semaine dernière.
    Sony : FFX HD Remaster hier en plein d'armes ultimes + exp personnage pour le endgame. (Der Richter)
    lamap posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:22 PM
    Nintendo : Zelda A Link Between Worlds
    Sony : The Last of Us 2
    Microsoft : Solitaire
    kisukesan posted the 05/03/2021 at 07:24 PM
    Sony : miles morales
    Microsoft : ori and the blind forest
    Nintendo : Mario 3d.world (switch)
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo