[Spécial] Top 10 / PS3 / Gamekyo
Spécial = Top 10 PS3


Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois (réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).

Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.

Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS3 choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi (ou soir).

Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS3 Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités.

10 jeux PS3 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés
(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)
Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.

Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS3 choisis) :
The Last of Us (5 Points)
Uncharted 2 (5 Points)
Demon's souls (3 Points)
God of War 3 (5 Points)
Dark Soul's (2 Points)
Dead Space (3 Points)
Dead Space 2 (2 Points)
Dishonored (2 Points)
Bioshock
Infamous
Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots (2 Points)
Jojo's bizarre Adventure All star Battle
Fallout 3
Yakuza 4
White Knight Chronicles
Way of Samurai 3
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance
Red Dead Redemption
Heavy Rain (2 Points)
GTA IV
TES Oblivion
TES Skyrim
Uncharted 3 (2 Points)
Killzone 2
Resistance 2
Bayonetta
Devil may cry 4
Atelier meruru
Legend of heroes CS1
Legend of heroes CS2
Ar nosurge : Ode to an Unborn Star
Valkyria Chronicles
BlazBlue : Continuum Shift
Marvel Vs capcom 3
Tales of graces F
Eternal Sonata
Hatsune Miku : Project Diva
Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir
Raiden IV : Overkill
Resonance of Fate
Shadow of the Damned
Tales of Xillia 2
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II
Virtua Tennis 3
Little Big Planet 2
Darksiders
Ratchet et Clank A Crack In Time
Batman Arkham City
    posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:00 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (13)
    serve posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:13 PM
    -Tlou
    -Uncharted 2
    -Demon's souls
    -God of War 3
    -Dark Soul's
    -Dead Space
    -Dead Space 2
    -Dishonored
    -Bioshock
    -Infamous
    gantzeur posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:17 PM
    MGS 4
    God of War III
    Jojo's bizarre Adventure All star Battle
    Fallout 3
    Demon Souls
    The Last of Us
    Yakuza 4
    White Knight Chronicles
    Uncharted 2
    Way of Samurai 3
    nosphor68 posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:17 PM
    1/ Uncharted 2
    2/ The Last Of Us
    3/ Metal Gear Rising Revengeance
    4/ Dead Space 1
    5/ Dishonored
    6/ Demon’s Souls
    7/ Dark Souls
    8/ Red Dead Redemption
    9/ Heavy Rain
    10/ God Of War 3

    Voilà pour mon Top 10 PS3
    marcus62 posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:22 PM
    1) The Last of Us
    2) Uncharted 2
    3) Heavy Rain
    4) GTA IV
    5) TES Oblivion
    6) TES Skyrim
    7) God of War III
    8 ) Uncharted 3
    9) Killzone 2
    10) Resistance 2
    keiku posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:23 PM
    bayonetta 1
    devil may cry 4
    atelier meruru
    legend of heroes CS1
    legend of heroes CS2
    Ar no surge
    valkirya chronicle
    blazeblue continuum shift
    marvel Vs capcom 3
    tales of graces F
    hyoga57 posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:37 PM
    Bon, voici mon top 10 (dans l'ordre alphabétique et non par ordre de préférence). Que ce fut difficile à en établir un d'ailleurs.

    1 - Eternal Sonata

    2 - Hatsune Miku : Project Diva

    3 - Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots

    4 - Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir

    5 - Raiden IV : Overkill

    6 - Resonance of Fate

    7 - Shadow of the Damned

    8 - Tales of Xillia 2

    9 - The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II

    10 - Virtua Tennis 3
    populus posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:50 PM
    10) Little Big Planet 2
    9) Darksiders
    Dead Space
    7) Ratchet et Clank A Crack In Time
    6) Uncharted 2
    5) Uncharted 3
    4) God of War 3
    3) Batman Arkham City
    2) Dead Space 2
    1)The Last of Us
    fan2jeux posted the 04/10/2021 at 01:55 PM
    The last of us
    Uncharted 3
    Uncharted 2
    God of war 3
    Heavy rain
    Warhawk
    The orange box
    Portal 2
    Assassin creed 3
    Bioshock
    51love posted the 04/10/2021 at 02:01 PM
    Dark souls (le meilleur des souls like )
    Persona 5
    NieR Gestalt
    God of War 3
    Red Dead Redemption
    Bayonetta
    Valkyria Chronicles
    Uncharted 2
    BioShock
    Dead Space


    Digne de mention mais hors top 10 : eternal sonata, the last of us, dragon's dogma, Uncharted 3, résonance of fate...
    osga posted the 04/10/2021 at 02:16 PM
    Metal Gear Solid 4
    The Last of Us
    Red Dead Redemption
    God of War 3
    Castelvania: Lord of Shadow
    Heavy Rain
    The King of Fighters XIII
    L.A. Noire
    Gran Turismo 5
    Grand Theft Auto IV
    bogsnake posted the 04/10/2021 at 02:43 PM
    Mass effect 1
    Mass Effect 2
    Mass Effect 3_____Bah oui je suis fan de la Saga
    Metal Gears Solid 4
    Dark Sector
    Dead space 2
    The Last of Us
    Uncharted 2
    Red Dead Redemption
    God of War 3
    couillonchatbis posted the 04/10/2021 at 03:26 PM
    The last of us
    Bioshock
    Bioshock Infinite
    God of war 3
    Dead space
    The Walking dead : saison 1
    Rayman Origins
    Skyrim
    Mass Effect 3
    Flower
    torotoro59 posted the 04/10/2021 at 03:32 PM
    -the last of us
    -mgs 4
    -bioshock
    -bioshock infinite
    -dishonored
    -oblivion
    -uncharted 2
    -skyrim
    -the walking dead saison 1
    -heavy rain
