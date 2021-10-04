Spécial = Top 10 PS3
Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents en une seul fois
(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).
Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.
Vous avez jusqu’à Mardi Minuit
pour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS3 choisis.
Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi (ou soir).
Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS3 Gamekyo.
Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités
.
10 jeux PS3 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.
J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés
(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)
Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"
Merci d'avance de votre compréhension.
Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS3 choisis) :
The Last of Us (5 Points)
Uncharted 2 (5 Points)
Demon's souls (3 Points)
God of War 3 (5 Points)
Dark Soul's (2 Points)
Dead Space (3 Points)
Dead Space 2 (2 Points)
Dishonored (2 Points)
Bioshock
Infamous
Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots (2 Points)
Jojo's bizarre Adventure All star Battle
Fallout 3
Yakuza 4
White Knight Chronicles
Way of Samurai 3
Metal Gear Rising Revengeance
Red Dead Redemption
Heavy Rain (2 Points)
GTA IV
TES Oblivion
TES Skyrim
Uncharted 3 (2 Points)
Killzone 2
Resistance 2
Bayonetta
Devil may cry 4
Atelier meruru
Legend of heroes CS1
Legend of heroes CS2
Ar nosurge : Ode to an Unborn Star
Valkyria Chronicles
BlazBlue : Continuum Shift
Marvel Vs capcom 3
Tales of graces F
Eternal Sonata
Hatsune Miku : Project Diva
Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir
Raiden IV : Overkill
Resonance of Fate
Shadow of the Damned
Tales of Xillia 2
The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II
Virtua Tennis 3
Little Big Planet 2
Darksiders
Ratchet et Clank A Crack In Time
Batman Arkham City
2/ The Last Of Us
3/ Metal Gear Rising Revengeance
4/ Dead Space 1
5/ Dishonored
6/ Demon’s Souls
7/ Dark Souls
8/ Red Dead Redemption
9/ Heavy Rain
10/ God Of War 3
Voilà pour mon Top 10 PS3
2) Uncharted 2
3) Heavy Rain
4) GTA IV
5) TES Oblivion
6) TES Skyrim
7) God of War III
8 ) Uncharted 3
9) Killzone 2
10) Resistance 2
devil may cry 4
atelier meruru
legend of heroes CS1
legend of heroes CS2
Ar no surge
valkirya chronicle
blazeblue continuum shift
marvel Vs capcom 3
tales of graces F
2 - Hatsune Miku : Project Diva
3 - Metal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots
4 - Odin Sphere : Leifthrasir
5 - Raiden IV : Overkill
6 - Resonance of Fate
7 - Shadow of the Damned
8 - Tales of Xillia 2
9 - The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel II
10 - Virtua Tennis 3
9) Darksiders
Dead Space
7) Ratchet et Clank A Crack In Time
6) Uncharted 2
5) Uncharted 3
4) God of War 3
3) Batman Arkham City
2) Dead Space 2
1)The Last of Us
Uncharted 3
Uncharted 2
God of war 3
Heavy rain
Warhawk
The orange box
Portal 2
Assassin creed 3
Bioshock
Persona 5
NieR Gestalt
God of War 3
Red Dead Redemption
Bayonetta
Valkyria Chronicles
Uncharted 2
BioShock
Dead Space
Digne de mention mais hors top 10 : eternal sonata, the last of us, dragon's dogma, Uncharted 3, résonance of fate...
The Last of Us
Red Dead Redemption
God of War 3
Castelvania: Lord of Shadow
Heavy Rain
The King of Fighters XIII
L.A. Noire
Gran Turismo 5
Grand Theft Auto IV
Mass Effect 2
Mass Effect 3_____Bah oui je suis fan de la Saga
Metal Gears Solid 4
Dark Sector
Dead space 2
The Last of Us
Uncharted 2
Red Dead Redemption
God of War 3
Bioshock
Bioshock Infinite
God of war 3
Dead space
The Walking dead : saison 1
Rayman Origins
Skyrim
Mass Effect 3
Flower
-mgs 4
-bioshock
-bioshock infinite
-dishonored
-oblivion
-uncharted 2
-skyrim
-the walking dead saison 1
-heavy rain