Spécial = Top 10 PS3



Mardi Minuit

Tout les jeux sont concernés et pas seulement les exclusivités

10 jeux PS3 (pas 7 ou 12, mais bien 10) pour que je prenne en compte (sinon je prends pas en compte) pour que ce soit équitable.

J’enlèverai tout commentaire qui n'a rien à voir avec les conditions posés

Vous pourrez vous interpeller lors des "rappels" et du "résultat"

Vous êtes pas obligé de participer, évidement, mais si vous participez, veuillez choisir 10 jeux différents(réfléchissez bien, car c'est jamais simple de faire un choix, je reconnais).Un jeu choisi = 1 Point.Vous avez jusqu’àpour faire votre liste, après, je ne prendrais plus en compte les jeux PS3 choisis.Le résultat sera donné normalement Mercredi après midi (ou soir).Je comptabiliserais les points, comme ça nous aurons le TOP 10 PS3 Gamekyo.(pour que ce soit plus facile de comptabiliser les votes)Votre liste (elle évoluera en fonction de vos jeux PS3 choisis) :The Last of Us (5 Points)Uncharted 2 (5 Points)Demon's souls (3 Points)God of War 3 (5 Points)Dark Soul's (2 Points)Dead Space (3 Points)Dead Space 2 (2 Points)Dishonored (2 Points)BioshockInfamousMetal Gear Solid 4 : Guns of the Patriots (2 Points)Jojo's bizarre Adventure All star BattleFallout 3Yakuza 4White Knight ChroniclesWay of Samurai 3Metal Gear Rising RevengeanceRed Dead RedemptionHeavy Rain (2 Points)GTA IVTES OblivionTES SkyrimUncharted 3 (2 Points)Killzone 2Resistance 2BayonettaDevil may cry 4Atelier meruruLegend of heroes CS1Legend of heroes CS2Ar nosurge : Ode to an Unborn StarValkyria ChroniclesBlazBlue : Continuum ShiftMarvel Vs capcom 3Tales of graces FEternal SonataHatsune Miku : Project DivaOdin Sphere : LeifthrasirRaiden IV : OverkillResonance of FateShadow of the DamnedTales of Xillia 2The Legend of Heroes : Trails of Cold Steel IIVirtua Tennis 3Little Big Planet 2DarksidersRatchet et Clank A Crack In TimeBatman Arkham City