profile
Jeux Vidéo
267
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
174
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 4844
visites since opening : 6595796
guiguif > blog
all
Silent Hill: Enfin des news !
.... news extensions pour pour le jeu Dark Deception: Monsters & Mortals sur PC (vous pensiez a quoi ?)

Bon allez apres la 2eme collab on veut un vrai jeu maintenant

    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:10 PM by guiguif
    comments (13)
    axlenz posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:15 PM
    Tu sombres dans quelque chose de mauvais Guiguif ... Très mauvais ...
    zekk posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:16 PM
    sora78 posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:20 PM
    c'était sur que c'était du troll
    shanks posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:23 PM
    Heureusement que j'ai vu l'info avant d'aller sur le site
    musm posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:26 PM
    Vu le titre et l'auteur je suis même pas étonné
    xenofamicom posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:30 PM
    Pareil que le sans-cheveu, j'ai vu l'info sur twitter

    Bon allez apres la 2eme collab on veut un vrai jeu maintenant

    Que le ciel t'entend Guiguifix
    masharu posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:31 PM
    axlenz Il a déjà la tête dedans depuis plusieurs années, avec ses articles suggérant des news... Sur des jeux mobiles.
    losz posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:31 PM
    C'est abusé qu'un jeu aussi random que ca arrive à faire un partenariat avec une licence aussi forte que Silent Hill.
    midomashakil posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:34 PM
    merde
    akiru posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:50 PM
    J'ai lu l'auteur de la news Guigif, je me suis dit "il y a surement une couille dans le potager hahaha comme quoi axlenz n'a pas tort haha
    chiotgamer posted the 01/29/2021 at 10:52 PM
    Axlenz Masharu akiru Il a plus parlé de jeux smartphone que de jeux playstation ces dernières années
    gadjuuuom posted the 01/29/2021 at 11:00 PM
    guiguif https://link49.home.blog/ tu peux aller postuler !
    guiguif posted the 01/29/2021 at 11:00 PM
    Beaucoup de gens vilains sur cet article
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo