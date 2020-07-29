Des éditions collectors des comics Batman Curse of the White Knight, Doomsday Clock et Batman Last Knight of Earth, arriveront très prochainement (en Novembre). Seulement 1500 exemplaires pour chaque comics, le gros plus, il sont notés individuellement.La nouvelle collection s'appelle Urban Limited et ça va défoncer dans une bibliothèque.Batman : Last Knight on Earth (176 pages) sera vendu 35€, Batman : Curse of the White Knight (288 pages) sera au prix de 59€, et Doomsday Clock et enfin avec ses 448 pages, aura un coût de 69€.AmazonFNACAmazonAmazon