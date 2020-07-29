ajouter un tigre
leblogdeshacka > blog
[Urban Comics] Des éditions collectors arrivent !
Des éditions collectors des comics Batman Curse of the White Knight, Doomsday Clock et Batman Last Knight of Earth, arriveront très prochainement (en Novembre). Seulement 1500 exemplaires pour chaque comics, le gros plus, il sont notés individuellement.
La nouvelle collection s'appelle Urban Limited et ça va défoncer dans une bibliothèque.









Batman : Last Knight on Earth (176 pages) sera vendu 35€, Batman : Curse of the White Knight (288 pages) sera au prix de 59€, et Doomsday Clock et enfin avec ses 448 pages, aura un coût de 69€.


Batman Curse of the White Knight
Amazon
Batman Curse of the White Knight

FNAC
Doomsday Clock
Amazon
Doomsday Clock

Batman Last
Amazon
Batman Last
    posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:26 AM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (12)
    galcian posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:29 AM
    Tu as un bon site pour trouver l'actu du comics , les sorties à venir , etc... ?
    darky97 posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:31 AM
    Les covers sont MA-GNI-FI-QUE !!!!
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:32 AM
    galcian généralement, je vais une news en début de mois
    kevisiano posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:33 AM
    leblogdeshacka Curse of the White Knight c'est la suite de White Knight c'est ça ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:37 AM
    kevisiano je pense, j'avoue que j'ai pas regardé
    galcian posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:39 AM
    Y'aura un 3eme white knight si ma mémoire est bonne
    kaiserstark posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:48 AM
    galcian Il y a comicsblog qui traite de tout ce qui tourne autour des comics, tu as aussi DCPlanet qui est centré autour de DC ou encore MDCU où tu peux retrouver un planning de toutes les sorties française de comics chaque mois et il font aussi une sélection des meilleures titres qui sortiront dans le mois.

    kevisiano Oui c'est bien la suite.
    galcian posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:51 AM
    Ok merci
    hijikatamayora13 posted the 07/29/2020 at 09:52 AM
    leblogdeshacka C'est le prix des collector ou des versions normale ?

    Si c'est pas le cas tu pourrait les ajoutés s'il te plaît ?
    jaysennnin posted the 07/29/2020 at 10:21 AM
    une des raisons pour lesquelles j'aime les collectors coté comics, c'est qu'en plus d'avoir de super couv, c'est vraiment utile et rassemble tous les arc en un seul album
    leblogdeshacka posted the 07/29/2020 at 11:08 AM
    hijikatamayora13 c'est le prix des versions collectors
    cladstrife59 posted the 07/29/2020 at 11:26 AM
    Elles sont superbes, mais bon vue que j'ai déjà LKOE et pour le curse of white knight ça ne suivra pas avec le premier tome standard je prendrais les versions régulières.
    Mais à l'avenir pourquoi pas.
