[Breaking News] Sly annonce Demolition Man 2
Bon, il faudra attendre une vraie confirmation, mais Sly vient de nous annoncer que Demolition Man 2 est dans les cartons.




Demolition Man



[img[=600]]http://www.gamekyo.com/images_1/09be71ab5e4b12c26a723c4c552151fb20200428180225.png[/img]


Sandra Bullock juste magnifique








La version soft



La version hard
Je sais pas si c'est ok pour la mettre
    posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:08 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (23)
    kwentyn posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:11 PM
    On saura ptetre enfin comment fonctionne les coquillages
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:11 PM
    kwentyn regarde le Behind the Scene sur les anecdotes de Demolition Man
    jenicris posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:12 PM
    kwentyn https://media.paperblog.fr/i/407/4070536/utiliser-3-coquillages-demolition-man-L-ZSIa7I.jpeg

    bladagun posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:13 PM
    Ha ouais il était vraiment taillé de ouf
    shinz0 posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:14 PM
    Demolition Man 2 : The Secret of Three Seashells
    maxleresistant posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:16 PM
    Oh mec, carrément, meme si c'est mauvais je veux voir ça.
    shinz0 posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:18 PM
    Malgré son côté nanar Demolition Man est quand même un bon film d'anticipation culte
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:20 PM
    J'ai pensé autre chose en voyant sly
    whiteweedow25 posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:22 PM
    Cool , un des meilleurs films d'action des années 90
    dungas73 posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:23 PM
    Mouai, sans wesley snipe sa sera pas demolition man
    superpanda posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:23 PM
    Trop cooooool
    kratoszeus posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:28 PM
    shinz0 L'un des meilleurs film SF des années 90, j'a kiffé lol
    killia posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:30 PM
    romgamer6859
    kurosama posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:32 PM
    Y'avait de la testo à l'époque,maintenant on se tape que des baby faces.
    gemini posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:48 PM
    Film culte des années 90's
    kwentyn posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:51 PM
    leblogdeshacka jenicris putain c'est con
    parazyt6425 posted the 05/04/2020 at 01:52 PM
    Whaaaaaat????
    Un de mes films préférés des années 90!!
    opthomas posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:00 PM
    Euuuuuuuuuuuh y a que moi qui sens moyen l'idée du projet ?
    leblogdeshacka posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:02 PM
    kwentyn
    rendan posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:14 PM
    J'adore ce film
    cail2 posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:17 PM
    La version hard, c'est avec le petit rectangle blanc à l'horizontale ?
    Ok je sors.
    tizoc posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:18 PM
    on sait qui serais le real?
    graamm posted the 05/04/2020 at 02:58 PM
    La projet à Hollywood depuis quelques années c'est de flinguer toutes les œuvres cultes des années 80-90 avec des suites ou des reboots minables, j'espère que DM2 passera entre les gouttes
