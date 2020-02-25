profile
[Leak] The Batman, première victime du Riddle
Énorme leak, qui semble être réel.



La première photo de tournage, dévoilée par Matt Reeves



"No more Lies"

La première victime du Riddle apparemment !!
    posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:26 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    alozius posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:30 PM
    Il compte dévoiler tout son film avant la sortie ou c’est comment?
    crys posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:35 PM
    t'façons le mec de twoilet en Batman...

    A propos, vous coryez qu'ils vont oser sortir BATman en chine ?
    altendorf posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:37 PM
    crys
    kinectical posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:41 PM
    Riddler...pas riddle lol
    coopper posted the 02/25/2020 at 11:46 PM
    Je ne vois pas en quoi c'est si dérangeant de dévoiler un tel détail. On a aucune idée de l'identité de la victime, on sait juste que l'Homme Mystère est derrière. Il n'allait pas se tourner les pouces dans le film hein. Puis on n'a pas le contexte de la photo donc bref.
    Pas besoin de faire un drame pour ça
    kali posted the 02/26/2020 at 12:19 AM
    Vite fait le leak...
