ajouter un tigre
profile
leblogdeshacka
401
Likes
Likers
leblogdeshacka
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 2965
visites since opening : 3123498
leblogdeshacka > blog
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition en Europ
Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition débarque en Europe sur PS4 et PC le 17 Octobre.



Bordel, rien sur la One encore une fois !!!
https://gematsu.com/2019/08/travis-strikes-again-no-more-heroes-complete-edition-launches-october-17-in-north-america-and-europe
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 08/01/2019 at 12:04 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    xenofamicom posted the 08/01/2019 at 12:06 PM
    Bordel, rien sur la One encore une fois !!!

    Pour le coup, il n'y a pas de quoi râler, le jeu est vraiment très moyen...
    guiguif posted the 08/01/2019 at 12:08 PM
    Bordel, rien sur la One encore une fois !!! Il serait ptete temps de s'y faire.
    cail2 posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:25 PM
    "Bordel, rien sur la One encore une fois !!!"

    Ce qui m'étonne, c'est que tu t'étonnes encore.
    gantzeur posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:27 PM
    le deal entre les studio jap et Phil Spencer se passe bien
    escobar posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:37 PM
    gantzeur
    kaiden posted the 08/01/2019 at 01:46 PM
    gantzeur
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre