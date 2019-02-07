ajouter un tigre
name : CupHead
platform : Xbox One
editor : N.C
developer : Studio MDHR
genre : plates-formes
other versions : PC
[Vidéo] Des nouvelles de Cuphead
Un trailer est disponible, je ne l'ai pas encore regardé

    posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:38 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (7)
    sora78 posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:45 PM
    sora78 posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:48 PM
    https://pbs.twimg.com/media/D-ezXlHWkAAyPQY.jpg:large
    guiguif posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:53 PM
    2020 ça va etre long surtout si ça se revele etre vers la fin
    jp67110 posted the 07/02/2019 at 03:54 PM
    l'attente de la version boite va donc être longue...
    mrvince posted the 07/02/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Tin 2 des trucs que j'attendais le plus en 2019 (la suite de Ori et ce DLC) repoussé en 2020
    kirk posted the 07/02/2019 at 04:17 PM
    Je suis sûr qu'Hollow Knight va lui aussi glisser en 2020. Entre lui, Cuphead et Ori ça en fait des reports.
    Mais bon ça se fait pas en 2 jours alors qu'ils prennent leur temps. Y a de quoi faire en attendant.
    excervecyanide posted the 07/02/2019 at 04:19 PM
    kirk j'espère que non
