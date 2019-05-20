ajouter un tigre
[Trailer] Stranger Things saison 3
Stranger Things fait sa promo avec un nouveau trailer pour la saison 3 qui arrivera sur Netflix cet été (j'ai plus la date désolé)

    posted the 05/20/2019 at 06:25 PM by leblogdeshacka
    comments (6)
    mikazaki posted the 05/20/2019 at 06:27 PM
    14 juillet il me semble !! jai trop trop hâte ^^
    choroq posted the 05/20/2019 at 06:28 PM
    arf, faut que je me fasse le deux, en espérant que se sera aussi bien que la première.
    shinz0 posted the 05/20/2019 at 06:38 PM
    Je ne regarde pas mais vivement
    reflexion posted the 05/20/2019 at 06:57 PM
    4 juillet fete nationale us
    newtechnix posted the 05/20/2019 at 07:07 PM
    J'avais aimé la première saison, j'ai commencé la seconde et au bout de 2 épisode j'ai lâché avec un gros baillement.
    victornewman posted the 05/20/2019 at 07:07 PM
    shinz0 mdr il y à aucun spoile dans ce trailer c'est tout l’inverse !!!
