Ps4
Voici une Information autour de la Ps4 :
Le 02 mai :
VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PS4)
Le 07 mai :
Brief Battles (PS4)
Ghost Giant Retail Release (PSVR)
Le 14 mai :
A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS4)
Rage 2 (PS4)
Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (PS4)
Le 16 mai :
Bubsy: Paws on Fire (PS4)
Le 21 mai :
Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (PS4)
Everybody’s Golf VR (PS4)
Killing Floor: Double Feature (PS4)
Observation (PS4)
Team Sonic Racing (PS4)
Le 24 mai :
Dollhouse (PS4)
Le 28 mai :
Crystal Crisis (PS4)
Blood and Truth (PS4)
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection (PS4)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition (PS4)
Lapis x Labyrinth (PS4)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (PS4)
Le 29 mai :
Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition (PS4)
Le 31 mai :
Trover Saves the Universe (PS4)
Hollow Knight (PS4)
De quoi faire…
Source : https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/may-2019-ps4-psvr-ps-vita-psn-video-game-release-dates
tags :
posted the 05/02/2019 at 03:58 PM by link49
Tu m'dira t'as déjà 4-5 jeux (franchement dispensables) à acheter sur Switch le même mois, c'est déjà pas mal. Bon, même si cumulé tu va jouer à ces 4-5 jeux à peine plus de trois heures, mais ça c'est autre chose.
sniper
plague tale
A voir pour hollow knight et sonic
Rien pour moi ce mois ci….bon j'ai l'excellent Days gone a finir