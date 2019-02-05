Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Rage 2
5
Likes
Likers
name : Rage 2
platform : PlayStation 4
editor : Bethesda Softworks
developer : N.C
genre : FPS
other versions : PC - Xbox One
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
432
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 18127
visites since opening : 24901131
link49 > blog
all
Ps4 : Le planning des sorties du mois de mai
Ps4


Voici une Information autour de la Ps4 :



Le 02 mai :

VA-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PS4)

Le 07 mai :

Brief Battles (PS4)
Ghost Giant Retail Release (PSVR)

Le 14 mai :

A Plague Tale: Innocence (PS4)
Rage 2 (PS4)



Sniper Elite V2 Remastered (PS4)

Le 16 mai :

Bubsy: Paws on Fire (PS4)

Le 21 mai :

Atelier Lulua: The Scion of Arland (PS4)
Everybody’s Golf VR (PS4)
Killing Floor: Double Feature (PS4)
Observation (PS4)
Team Sonic Racing (PS4)



Le 24 mai :

Dollhouse (PS4)

Le 28 mai :

Crystal Crisis (PS4)
Blood and Truth (PS4)
Guacamelee! One-Two Punch Collection (PS4)
Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition (PS4)
Lapis x Labyrinth (PS4)
The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel II (PS4)



Le 29 mai :

Among the Sleep: Enhanced Edition (PS4)

Le 31 mai :

Trover Saves the Universe (PS4)
Hollow Knight (PS4)

De quoi faire…

Source : https://www.playstationlifestyle.net/may-2019-ps4-psvr-ps-vita-psn-video-game-release-dates
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 05/02/2019 at 03:58 PM by link49
    comments (19)
    anakaris posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Donc toujours pas d'achat sur PS4 en mai ?

    Tu m'dira t'as déjà 4-5 jeux (franchement dispensables) à acheter sur Switch le même mois, c'est déjà pas mal. Bon, même si cumulé tu va jouer à ces 4-5 jeux à peine plus de trois heures, mais ça c'est autre chose.
    spawnini posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:00 PM
    Et la One??
    mikazaki posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:02 PM
    A Plague Tale: Innocence et rage 2 pour moi ;p
    warminos posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:09 PM
    Pour Among the sleep, ils aurait pu une maj gratuite.
    yais9999 posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:27 PM
    Tu as zappé Neptunia RPG le 31 mai
    kuroni posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:28 PM
    Rage 2. C'est tout pour moi.
    birmou posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:31 PM
    link49 Ghost Giant est déjà sortie chez nous depuis le 19 Avril.
    yais9999 posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:34 PM
    et à la même dat Kotodama The Seven Mysteries Of Fujisawa
    marchale posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:37 PM
    rage 2 pour moi ce sera bien
    gemini posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:41 PM
    J'attendrai juin pour CTR et Judgement :-)
    escobar posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:48 PM
    spawnini elle n'existe plus
    zabuza posted the 05/02/2019 at 04:56 PM
    Rien pour moi
    romgamer6859 posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:06 PM
    rage
    sniper
    plague tale
    A voir pour hollow knight et sonic
    spawnini posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:14 PM
    escobar bon bah je viens de jeter ma One de mon balcon
    escobar posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:20 PM
    spawnini belle initiative
    sentenza posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:28 PM
    anakaris Pour avoir le lutin vert dans ma liste d'ami Switch et pouvoir voir son nombres d'heures sur chaque jeu a mon avis il joue plus a ses jeux que beaucoup ici

    Rien pour moi ce mois ci….bon j'ai l'excellent Days gone a finir
    barberousse posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:36 PM
    Sûrement Blood and truth et Everybody’s golf vr...un jour.
    oenomaus posted the 05/02/2019 at 05:40 PM
    Peu être rage , à voire
    milo42 posted the 05/02/2019 at 06:19 PM
    Il manque la compil' Castlevania non ?
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre