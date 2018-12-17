accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
boards
|
iPhone
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
31
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
diablass59
,
vfries
,
link49
,
leblogdeshacka
,
eldren
,
minx
,
esets
,
espiondu69
,
mad1
,
cort
,
chester
,
torotoro59
,
shanks
,
musicallyhack
,
kali
,
mickurt
,
rockin
,
e3payne
,
onykarts
,
raph64
,
diablo
,
kurosama
,
walterwhite
,
kamikaze1985
,
jozen15
,
axlenz
,
wadewilson
,
duff15
,
gunhedtv
,
victornewman
,
oenomaus
name :
Red Dead Redemption 2
platform :
Xbox One
editor :
Take Two Interactive
developer :
Rockstar Games
genre :
action-aventure
other versions :
PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
408
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
cuthbert
,
midsaru
,
hellooooooo
,
ptifront
,
ekid
,
maskash
,
supatony
,
kekell
,
58e64g
,
kokoriko
,
edmondwells
,
ing09
,
nintendotown
,
ny
,
ace7
,
orangina
,
rocan
,
xenos
,
darkshao
,
gensouille
,
darkscream
,
tm
,
zabuza
,
grozourson
,
tvirus
,
vonkuru
,
yuri
,
itachi974
,
artemis
,
greil93
,
minx
,
fullbuster
,
zorrox
,
mickurt
,
stiltzkin
,
shampix
,
narutimate24
,
eldren
,
mordred
,
metasonic
,
robin73
,
lambo
,
shanks
,
sokarius
,
lemillion
,
trezert
,
sboubi
,
supasaya
,
fantacitron
,
pikmin592
,
anonymous340
,
estellise
,
stonesjack
,
titipicasso
,
milo42
,
voxen
,
robinca
,
binou87
,
whitepotatoes
,
xenos14
,
lichking
,
battossai
,
strifedcloud
,
darksephiroth
,
hipou
,
linkart
,
aiolia081
,
ntown
,
darkeox
,
sauronsg
,
klepapangue
,
kurosama
,
jwolf
,
jaune
,
apollokami
,
furtifdor
,
trafalgar
,
vanilla59
,
jeanouillz
,
takahito
,
shinaroni
,
giusnake
,
amassous
,
clash
,
x1x2
,
koopa
,
elricyann
,
diablass59
,
roivas
,
haydenbridal123
,
archesstat
,
jf17
,
badaboumisback
,
arrrghl
,
bjm
,
neokiller
,
buros
,
myers
,
artemico
,
heracles
,
smashfan
,
ritalix
,
snakeorliquid
,
drakeramore
,
lz
,
krash
,
dragonkevin
,
lanni
,
khel
,
keka
,
darkyx
,
sonofryse
,
dx93
,
monkeydluffy
,
kisukesan
,
link78
,
kyogamer
,
gaymer40
,
hado78
,
oversoulxlll
,
stardustx
,
friteforever
,
noth
,
kenpokan
,
soudis13
,
zackfair59plus
,
kamikaze1985
,
nindo64
,
arngrim
,
shao
,
sphinx
,
onirinku
,
jojoplay4
,
ultrageek
,
hir0k
,
knity
,
victornewman
,
leblogdeshacka
,
angelcloud
,
jorostar
,
nobleswan
,
toxicro
,
uta
,
sakimotor
,
pyrogas
,
titouhman
,
elmax
,
kwak
,
lordguyver
,
boby3600
,
koriyu
,
blackbox
,
evilboss
,
seeney
,
orosama
,
pwyll
,
chester
,
ichigoo
,
marco86
,
link80
,
styxgaming
,
cajp45
,
guilde
,
geugeuz
,
lacasadenico
,
sorasaiku
,
wilhelm
,
david20
,
ecco
,
zemarth
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
temporell
,
naughty
,
bayonetta
,
e3ologue
,
sunnytime
,
tidusx59
,
ninjah
,
freddodo
,
youjimbo
,
miko599
,
kiribati
,
omegarugal
,
zaoo
,
squall0280
,
fifine
,
racsnk
,
ry0
,
nekonoctis
,
nmariodk
,
momotaros
,
iiii
,
flash
,
maxibesttof
,
kali
,
gamergunz
,
shiroyashagin
,
tuni
,
hendymion
,
epoko
,
xenopon
,
fortep
,
michaeljackson
,
genraltow
,
mutenroshi
,
junaldinho
,
vercetti
,
nduvel
,
davidhm
,
coco98bis
,
playstation2008
,
draer
,
bliss02
,
kakazu
,
yeumpi
,
badeuh
,
toshiro
,
bladagun
,
seriously
,
cedrich74
,
magium
,
mikazaki
,
thib50
,
404
,
ykarin
,
xyrlic
,
capcom
,
popomolos
,
alexkidd
,
kekos
,
hinataa
,
eaglevision
,
jenicris
,
zelpokinel
,
galahadorder
,
ajb
,
niveforever
,
zorrojohn436
,
kuramayohko
,
kikumaru
,
ikki47
,
odv78
,
darkparadize
,
gruetriton
,
naruto780
,
alphaomega
,
donkeykong06
,
julisa
,
netero
,
floflo
,
wickette
,
renton
,
fanlink1
,
rio33
,
ballista
,
hasselhoff
,
pizza3teraflopdefromage
,
beni
,
ushiro
,
waurius59
,
barberousse
,
slyder
,
xbhxrebirth
,
legogolito
,
cort
,
neckbreaker71
,
terranova
,
thejoke
,
blm
,
edenil
,
shadowbiz
,
referencementmontpellier
,
marchand2sable
,
shindo
,
evojink
,
killia
,
yanissou
,
olimar59
,
samlokal
,
onykarts
,
majorevo
,
xenyphas
,
kaiserx
,
tetsu
,
60teraflops
,
escobar
,
captaintoad974
,
trodark
,
snowbell
,
pist5
,
edgar
,
davydems
,
xxxxxx0
,
rayzorx09
,
darkfoxx
,
corrin
,
happosaisan
,
powerplex
,
testament
,
samsuki
,
thor
,
raph64
,
neptonic
,
jesrowweakman
,
negan
,
mithrandir
,
sujetdelta
,
nsixtyfour
,
eyrio
,
gladiatorts
,
vadorswitch
,
fandenutella
,
nihv
,
skyzein
,
ariue
,
lunaya
,
awamy02
,
arjunakhan
,
uit
,
choupiloutre
,
danceterialg
,
facaw
,
gareauxloups
,
sylphide
,
osiris
,
driver
,
husotsuki
,
ouroboros4
,
narustorm
,
shmawlk44
,
darkxehanort94
,
sultano
,
fuji
,
djayce
,
kuriringk
,
dastukiim
,
sorakairi86
,
ekibyo
,
shuusaku
,
ryadr
,
bustadu95
,
airzoom
,
warminos
,
zobiwan83
,
calishnikov
,
dreamcast
,
kikoo31
,
tenebrae
,
narukamisan
,
shigeryu
,
matzel
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
cyr
,
neclord83
,
waralex
,
sonic2903
,
finalyoz
,
mystic
,
chinoismasque
,
administrateur
,
starman
,
xxther3dxx
,
link571
,
mtkaragorn
,
lazzaroxx
,
zelda59279
,
ioop
,
tzine
,
wazaaabi
,
allan333
,
neoriku13
,
kidicarus
,
micablo
,
rulian
,
onypsis
,
bariste
,
monz666
,
neolex59
,
lefab88
,
pillsofdeath
,
ocarinak
,
papichampote
,
kurorolucifuru
,
cladstrife59
,
walkix
,
famimax
,
gaunt
,
zekura
,
yogfei
,
maxff9
,
drybowser
,
cjmusashi
,
cril
,
coldy
,
pensador
,
chronos
,
kageyama
,
lautrek
,
crounix81
,
greatteacheroni
,
h33ro95
,
axlenz
,
salocin
,
receiversms
,
smokeboom
,
kamina
,
romgamer6859
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
17498
visites since opening :
22582883
link49
> blog
all
Chef d'oeuvre
Nintendo Switch
WiiU
3DS
Ps4
PsVita
Xbox One
NX
Achats
Tests
Estimations
Classements
Concours
Déception
Excellent Jeu
Multi
Premier Avis
Divers
Level 5
Square-Enix
Nintendo
Capcom
Konami
Amiibo
Ubisoft
Tales of
Hyrule Warriors
Sunset Overdrive
Kingdom Hearts
Pokemon
Red Dead Redemption
Dragon Quest
The Legend of Zelda
Darksiders
Uncharted
Resident Evil
Gears of War
Scalebound
Monster Hunter
Dragon Age
Deus Ex
Quantum Break
Fire Emblem
Final Fantasy
Saints Row
The Witcher
God of War
Mass Effect
Xenoblade Chronicles
Super Smash Bros
Xbox One : Quelques données personnelles
Xbox One
Voici une "Information" concernant la Xbox One :
J'ai utilisé ce site :
https://www.xbox.com/en-US/live/year-in-review/home
mis à disposition par Microsoft pour effectuer un petit historique sur ma Xbox one cette année :
Et je n’ai pas fini d’y jouer jusqu’au 31 décembre...
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/your-xbox-year-in-review-2018-is-now-available.87664/
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:12 PM by
link49
comments (
14
)
stefanpsp
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:13 PM
octobar
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:15 PM
TROP COOL ABDOUL !
link49
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:16 PM
Sur ma sauvegarde d'Assassin's Creed Odyssey, j'ai 101 heures, ici 120 heures et sur le site de Succès, c'est marqué plus de 231 heures je crois...
tab
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:18 PM
octobar
lol
Tellement vrai....
samporterbridges
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:22 PM
T’assures link
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/HiddenBigIrishwolfhound-size_restricted.gif
bloodborne
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:26 PM
Palpitante ta vie heureusement tu as gamekyo
milk
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:29 PM
La fraude se révèle toute seul meme si on sait tous que tu joue a rien de c que tu achete. Par contre oui on sait que tu passe 2800h sur une quete annexe sur animal crossing ou harvest moon. Ca on sait.
walterwhite
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:35 PM
Mais qu’est-ce qu’on s’en frappe de tes stats...le mec il se prend pour le nombril de gamekyo wallah
saram
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:42 PM
Trois petits points.
axlenz
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:44 PM
walterwhite
lol... mais c'est son blog... Il fait ce qu'il en veut nan? D'autant plus que le titre est un peu plus clair '' données personnelles '' . Rien ni personne ne nous oblige à cliquer dessus
walterwhite
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:47 PM
axlenz
On dirait le site à son père wallah
romgamer6859
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 08:55 PM
Je crois que ça s'arrêtait en octobre la base de calcul.
Perso je suis allé voir avant et de tête :
Environ 1000 h cette année (jusqu'en octobre visiblement)
+ 20 000 de gamerscore me donnant au total 110 000.
revans
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 09:01 PM
718h pour 18560 de Gs
negan
posted
the 12/17/2018 at 09:04 PM
Pour moi en 2018:
Jeu le plus joué :
290 Heures
Gears of War 2
173 Heures
Gears Of War 4
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Pokemon-France
|
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2018 Gamekyo
Tellement vrai....
https://thumbs.gfycat.com/HiddenBigIrishwolfhound-size_restricted.gif
Perso je suis allé voir avant et de tête :
Environ 1000 h cette année (jusqu'en octobre visiblement)
+ 20 000 de gamerscore me donnant au total 110 000.
Jeu le plus joué :
290 Heures
Gears of War 2
173 Heures
Gears Of War 4