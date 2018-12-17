Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
profile
Red Dead Redemption 2
31
Likes
Likers
name : Red Dead Redemption 2
platform : Xbox One
editor : Take Two Interactive
developer : Rockstar Games
genre : action-aventure
other versions : PlayStation 4
read the reviews
add a review
add a press review
profile
link49
408
Likes
Likers
link49
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 17498
visites since opening : 22582883
link49 > blog
all
Xbox One : Quelques données personnelles
Xbox One


Voici une "Information" concernant la Xbox One :



J'ai utilisé ce site : https://www.xbox.com/en-US/live/year-in-review/homemis à disposition par Microsoft pour effectuer un petit historique sur ma Xbox one cette année :









Et je n’ai pas fini d’y jouer jusqu’au 31 décembre...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/your-xbox-year-in-review-2018-is-now-available.87664/
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:12 PM by link49
    comments (14)
    stefanpsp posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:13 PM
    octobar posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:15 PM
    TROP COOL ABDOUL !
    link49 posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:16 PM
    Sur ma sauvegarde d'Assassin's Creed Odyssey, j'ai 101 heures, ici 120 heures et sur le site de Succès, c'est marqué plus de 231 heures je crois...
    tab posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:18 PM
    octobar lol
    Tellement vrai....
    samporterbridges posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:22 PM
    T’assures link
    https://thumbs.gfycat.com/HiddenBigIrishwolfhound-size_restricted.gif
    bloodborne posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:26 PM
    Palpitante ta vie heureusement tu as gamekyo
    milk posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:29 PM
    La fraude se révèle toute seul meme si on sait tous que tu joue a rien de c que tu achete. Par contre oui on sait que tu passe 2800h sur une quete annexe sur animal crossing ou harvest moon. Ca on sait.
    walterwhite posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:35 PM
    Mais qu’est-ce qu’on s’en frappe de tes stats...le mec il se prend pour le nombril de gamekyo wallah
    saram posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:42 PM
    Trois petits points.
    axlenz posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:44 PM
    walterwhite lol... mais c'est son blog... Il fait ce qu'il en veut nan? D'autant plus que le titre est un peu plus clair '' données personnelles '' . Rien ni personne ne nous oblige à cliquer dessus
    walterwhite posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:47 PM
    axlenz On dirait le site à son père wallah
    romgamer6859 posted the 12/17/2018 at 08:55 PM
    Je crois que ça s'arrêtait en octobre la base de calcul.
    Perso je suis allé voir avant et de tête :
    Environ 1000 h cette année (jusqu'en octobre visiblement)
    + 20 000 de gamerscore me donnant au total 110 000.
    revans posted the 12/17/2018 at 09:01 PM
    718h pour 18560 de Gs
    negan posted the 12/17/2018 at 09:04 PM
    Pour moi en 2018:

    Jeu le plus joué :

    290 Heures
    Gears of War 2

    173 Heures
    Gears Of War 4

    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre