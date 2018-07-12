Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Devil May Cry 5
name : Devil May Cry 5
platform : Xbox One
editor : Capcom
developer : Capcom
genre : action
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
link49
Devil May Cry V : Comparatif Xbox One VS Xbox One X
Capcom


Voici une Information concernant le jeu Devil May Cry V :



La Démo étant disponible exclusivement sur Xbox One, on peut voir la différence entre les deux versions :



Pour rappel, le jeu sortira le 08 mars 2019 sur Ps4 et Xbox One...

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/devil-may-cry-5-xbox-demo-thread-demo-live-now.85650/
    posted the 12/07/2018 at 04:56 PM by link49
    gadjuom posted the 12/07/2018 at 05:07 PM
    voila pourquoi pas de ps4 pro ou machin chouette pour moi
    link49 posted the 12/07/2018 at 05:08 PM
    Je l'ai téléchargé tout à l'heure. Hâte de tester tout ça...
    darkxehanort94 posted the 12/07/2018 at 05:11 PM
    Franchement il y as pas de quoi en faire un plat .
    layhoh posted the 12/07/2018 at 05:15 PM
    Je vais tester ça sur ma one x , par contre les résolutions n'est pas indiquer pour chaque version ?
    warminos posted the 12/07/2018 at 05:32 PM
    darkxehanort94 Il faut voir ça sur un écran 4k
    testament posted the 12/07/2018 at 05:36 PM
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RSsnnBVwjlg&feature=youtu.be&t=156
