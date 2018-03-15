Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Soul Calibur VI
name : Soul Calibur VI
platform : Xbox One
editor : Bandai Namco Games
developer : Bandai Namco
genre : combat
other versions : PC - PlayStation 4
SoulCalibur 6 : Trailer, Images et Artworks Geralt/The Witcher 3
Multi


Voici des Images et des Informations concernant le jeu SoulCalibur 6 :



On commence par deux Artworks.



Puis des Images :







Et deux trailers :





Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur Ps4, PC et Xbox One…

Source : https://www.resetera.com/threads/soul-calibur-6-geralt-reveal-trailer.29687/
    tags :
    9
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:25 PM by link49
    comments (6)
    testament posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:44 PM
    kurosama posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:45 PM
    Top les arts
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:45 PM
    Je pense que le prochain qui sera annoncé, ça sera Noctis, pour relancer les ventes du jeu Final Fantasy XV : Royal Edition...
    kikoo31 posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:55 PM
    C'es d'accord
    link49 posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:58 PM
    Pa contre, c'est quand ils veulent pour annoncer une version Switch, qu'on puisse se fighter avec Link du jeu Zelda BOTW...
    gantzeur posted the 03/15/2018 at 02:00 PM
    Gérard le japonais !
