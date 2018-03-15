accueil
Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
SoulCalibur 6 : Trailer, Images et Artworks Geralt/The Witcher 3
Multi
Voici des Images et des Informations concernant le jeu SoulCalibur 6 :
On commence par deux Artworks.
Puis des Images :
Et deux trailers :
Pour rappel, le jeu sortira cette année sur Ps4, PC et Xbox One…
Source :
https://www.resetera.com/threads/soul-calibur-6-geralt-reveal-trailer.29687/
posted the 03/15/2018 at 01:25 PM by link49
link49
comments (6)
6
)
testament
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:44 PM
kurosama
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:45 PM
Top les arts
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:45 PM
Je pense que le prochain qui sera annoncé, ça sera Noctis, pour relancer les ventes du jeu Final Fantasy XV : Royal Edition...
kikoo31
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:55 PM
C'es d'accord
link49
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 01:58 PM
Pa contre, c'est quand ils veulent pour annoncer une version Switch, qu'on puisse se fighter avec Link du jeu Zelda BOTW...
gantzeur
posted
the 03/15/2018 at 02:00 PM
Gérard le japonais !
