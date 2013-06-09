SONY Waypoint
profile
Konami
33
Likers
name : Konami
official website : http://www.konami-europe.com
group information
SONY Waypoint
181
Likes
Likers
name : SONY Waypoint
title : SONY Waypoint
screen name : sonywp
url : http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website : http://
creator : anakaris
creation date : 09/06/2013
last update : 10/19/2022
description : L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags : playstation sony god of war santa monica media molecule little big planet sony computer entertainment shenmue iii gran turismo uncharted polyphony digital naughty dog guerrilla games horizon infamous sucker punch nier bravia final fantasy vii remake android linux vita vaio xperia street fighter v walkman the order 1886 casque réalité virtuelle morpheus rime bloodborne dragon quest heroes star ocean v world of final fantasy
articles : 1888
visites since opening : 5766349
subscribers : 220
bloggers : 4
Silent Hill 2 Remake (Bloober Team) annoncé sur PS5 et Steam, premier trailer
Playstation 5








Le jeu a une exclusivité temporaire PS5 de 12 mois.
    tags : sony konami silent hil
    2
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    minbox, mrpopulus
    posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:01 PM by jenicris
    comments (13)
    denton posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:03 PM
    Comment on peut sortir un design comme ça de James ? Waaa la Dinguerie qu'est qu'ils ont fait.....
    xenofamicom posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:05 PM
    denton Merci Bloober Team (z'ont pas l'air très costaud mais bon, konami n'a pas voulu payer un studio plus talentueux )

    Vu les projets, l'argent gagné grâce a Momotaru Dentetsu a été bien investi
    nosphor68 posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:08 PM
    La Gueule de James……
    J’ai envie de gerber
    umibozu posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:09 PM
    Silent hill 2
    Silent hill townfall
    Silent hill Ascension
    Silent hill f (petite video au japon)
    umibozu posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
    La video japonaise était pas en direct on a eu la totalité hors live
    denton posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
    nosphor68 comment on peut se dire fan du jeu et sortir un design comme ça c'est pas possible putain c'est horrible...j'imagine même pas le reste du casting....
    En plus ils ont dis qu'ils veulent attirer des. Nouveaux joueurs je craint la pire niveau gameplay.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
    Jenicris, si ça t’intéresse;
    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7EzY_SBuHU
    minbox posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:12 PM
    Ça fait tellement plaisir
    jenicris posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:13 PM
    nicolasgourry merci.
    nicolasgourry posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:15 PM
    jenicris j'ai vu que tu avais mieux, le trailer de Konami ^^
    midomashakil posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:15 PM
    silent 2 c'est les graphisme temps réel????
    nosphor68 posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:15 PM
    denton et puis t’as l’impression qu’il lui ont fait perdre 10-15 kilos……..

    Je suis très déçu
    mrpopulus posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:16 PM


    Par contre l'exclu de 12 mois PlayStation c'est de la merde
