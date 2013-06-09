accueil
SONY Waypoint
profile
name :
Konami
official website :
http://www.konami-europe.com
group information
name :
SONY Waypoint
title :
SONY Waypoint
screen name :
sonywp
url :
http://www.gamekyo.com/group/sonywp
official website :
http://
creator :
anakaris
creation date :
09/06/2013
last update :
10/19/2022
description :
L'actualité de SONY dans son ensemble. Jeu vidéo, produit high-tech et stratégie commerciale. Créateur de l'image de profil et de l'image d'en-tête: Sora78.
tags :
playstation
sony
god of war
santa monica
media molecule
little big planet
sony computer entertainment
shenmue iii
gran turismo
uncharted
polyphony digital
naughty dog
guerrilla games
horizon
infamous
sucker punch
nier
bravia
final fantasy vii remake
android
linux
vita
vaio
xperia
street fighter v
walkman
the order 1886
casque réalité virtuelle
morpheus
rime
bloodborne
dragon quest heroes
star ocean v
world of final fantasy
articles :
channel
all
Divers
Les studios Sony
Playstation 4
Playstation VR
Playstation 3
Playstation VITA
Playstation 1 & 2
Playstation Network
VAIO & informatique
BRAVIA, Télévision & cinéma
Cybershot & image
Playstation Portable
Walkman & Son
Business & stratégie commerciale
SONY Mobile & communication
Sony Online Entertainment
Interview
Sondage/Enquête
Playstation 5
PS Plus
PS Now
Histoire
cinéma/série
nouvelle catégorie
Silent Hill 2 Remake (Bloober Team) annoncé sur PS5 et Steam, premier trailer
Playstation 5
Le jeu a une exclusivité temporaire PS5 de 12 mois.
sony
konami
silent hil
2
Likes
Who likes this ?
minbox
,
mrpopulus
posted the 10/19/2022 at 09:01 PM by
jenicris
comments (
13
)
denton
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:03 PM
Comment on peut sortir un design comme ça de James ? Waaa la Dinguerie qu'est qu'ils ont fait.....
xenofamicom
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:05 PM
denton
Merci Bloober Team (z'ont pas l'air très costaud mais bon, konami n'a pas voulu payer un studio plus talentueux
)
Vu les projets, l'argent gagné grâce a Momotaru Dentetsu a été bien investi
nosphor68
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:08 PM
La Gueule de James……
J’ai envie de gerber
umibozu
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:09 PM
Silent hill 2
Silent hill townfall
Silent hill Ascension
Silent hill f (petite video au japon)
umibozu
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
La video japonaise était pas en direct on a eu la totalité hors live
denton
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
nosphor68
comment on peut se dire fan du jeu et sortir un design comme ça c'est pas possible putain c'est horrible...j'imagine même pas le reste du casting....
En plus ils ont dis qu'ils veulent attirer des. Nouveaux joueurs je craint la pire niveau gameplay.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:11 PM
Jenicris
, si ça t’intéresse;
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W7EzY_SBuHU
minbox
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:12 PM
Ça fait tellement plaisir
jenicris
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:13 PM
nicolasgourry
merci.
nicolasgourry
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:15 PM
jenicris
j'ai vu que tu avais mieux, le trailer de Konami ^^
midomashakil
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:15 PM
silent 2 c'est les graphisme temps réel????
nosphor68
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:15 PM
denton
et puis t’as l’impression qu’il lui ont fait perdre 10-15 kilos……..
Je suis très déçu
mrpopulus
posted
the 10/19/2022 at 09:16 PM
Par contre l'exclu de 12 mois PlayStation c'est de la merde
