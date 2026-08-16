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Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
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name : Marvel Tokon Fighting Souls
platform : Playstation 5
editor : PlayStation Studios
developer : Arc System Works
genre : combat
other versions : PC
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[Achat Ps5] Un jeu qui semble passé complétement inaperçu


Je l'ai reçu il y a quelques jours aussi. Voici des images maison, prises sur ma Ps5 standart :

















Trés bon jeu selon moi, même s'il passe après tous les poids lourds du genre.

Source : https://x.com/Archangel491/
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    Who likes this ?
    aeris201, suzukube
    posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:32 PM by link49
    comments (9)
    escobar posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:34 PM
    Un jeu qui semble passé ?
    ratchet posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:39 PM
    Très bon jeu ta jouer 14min.
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:43 PM
    Je voulais l'acheter mais j'ai la flemme. 69€ sur le store j'vais attendre un -30%
    keiku posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:43 PM
    500 000 vente sa première semaine... c'est loin d'être passé inaperçu, mais bon c'est encore du marvel...
    aeris201 posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:45 PM
    Vu comment il passe inaperçu et l'indifférence générale qu'il suscite, il sera rapidement soldé
    suzukube posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:48 PM
    aeris201 il est bien pourtant j'ai genre zero reproches à lui faire juste dommage que ce soit exclu PS je l'aurais pris direct sur Switch 2
    mrvince posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:50 PM
    J'ai toujours voulu jouer aux différents jeux de combats mais je suis tellement mauvais j'ai pas les heures dispo pour m'entrainer et devenir bon...
    kidicarus posted the 08/16/2026 at 01:58 PM
    keiku bah il est sorti sur pc et ps5, ça fait juste sinon Amrs Switch est un putain de succès avec ses presque 3 millions de ventes.
    kevisiano posted the 08/16/2026 at 02:04 PM
    Parce qu'il n'est pas sur Switch 2 ?
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