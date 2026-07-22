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The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
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name : The Legend of Zelda : Breath of the Wild
platform : Switch 2
editor : Nintendo
developer : Nintendo
genre : action-aventure
other versions : Wii U - Switch Switch 2 -
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[Switch 2] Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake : Une pub avec « Renaissance à travers le temps »


La page de The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake dans le catalogue d'été de Nintendo !

Slogan : « Renaissance à travers le temps »

Source : https://x.com/Genki_JPN/
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    aeris201, kevinmccallisterrr
    posted the 07/22/2026 at 11:48 AM by link49
    comments (1)
    shirou posted the 07/22/2026 at 11:52 AM
    Le QR code bien affreux en plein milieu ... presque du niveau des allemands avec leurs USK
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