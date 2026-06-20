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[Switch 2] Star Fox sort ce jeudi. Vous ré-embarquez ou pas?


Ce 25 juin, Star Fox sortira en version Remake sur Switch 2.



Vous allez le prendre ou pas?

Source : https://www.micromania.fr/p/star-fox-nintendo-switch-2-161549.html/
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    aeris201
    posted the 06/20/2026 at 06:54 PM by link49
    comments (15)
    mishinho posted the 06/20/2026 at 06:58 PM
    YES ! I'm ready commander !
    mercure7 posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:03 PM
    Oui, ça sortira la console du placard pour qqs temps en attendant le 30 juillet...
    ratchet posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:04 PM
    Tu avais déjà fais l’article je crois.
    sylphide posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:06 PM
    Je l'avais préco sur Mamazon, techniquement ce n'est pas une gamekey card, donc je vais pouvoir le passer à mon neveu quand je l'aurais torché
    natedrake posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:07 PM
    J'ai jamais joué à un Starfox, ce sera mon premier. Et c'est le meilleur opus de la série d'après ce que j'ai lu.
    fritesmayo76 posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:18 PM
    La démo m'a pas donné envie de mettre 50e, je materais les boss sur youtube
    hebuspsa posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:21 PM
    Yes acheter chez Micromania
    jaysennnin posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:28 PM
    en fait j'hésite, j'aurais l'impression de me faire encu... si j'achète une switch 2 maintenant et qu'une version oled sort dans moins d'un an
    ducknsexe posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:37 PM
    Oui, ce sera à la fnac
    victornewman posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:49 PM
    40 degrés elle va prendre cher la switch 2
    cail2 posted the 06/20/2026 at 07:54 PM
    Grave. La Switch 2 sous 3 cm de poussière depuis Metroid Prime 4.
    ouroboros4 posted the 06/20/2026 at 08:05 PM
    ratchet je me disait aussi. Ça manque de sujet donc on recyclé
    burningcrimson posted the 06/20/2026 at 08:37 PM
    Je voulais le prendre Day 01 mais après la démo j'ai réalisé que le jeu pouvait attendre.
    alucardhellsing posted the 06/20/2026 at 09:21 PM
    of course
    guiguif posted the 06/20/2026 at 09:42 PM
    Histoire de la rallumer 2 heures cette année.
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