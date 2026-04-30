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[PSVR2] Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024
MS balance une update PSVR2 pour son Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 .
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2
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Who likes this ?
aozora78
,
kujiraldine
posted the 04/30/2026 at 06:35 PM by
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comments (
4
)
bladagun
posted
the 04/30/2026 at 06:39 PM
Oui oui oui !!! Je vais le prendre du coup
aozora78
posted
the 04/30/2026 at 06:43 PM
Pas ma cam mais à expérimenté sur PS5 Pro ce doit-être dingue.
maxx
posted
the 04/30/2026 at 06:47 PM
Hé ben ils auront une vente en plus! Franchement, très cool d'avoir taffé le sujet pour ce jeu
Si seulement Namco pouvait faire de même pour AC8...
22
posted
the 04/30/2026 at 08:14 PM
aozora78
celui la c'est surtout une bonne connexion qu'il faut pour en voir la beauté, je ne crois pas que la PRO rendra le jeu déjà plus beau qu'il ne l'est. Déjà sur XSX/PC c'est déjà une claque, mais ouais en VR ça doit étre la pure immersion
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Si seulement Namco pouvait faire de même pour AC8...