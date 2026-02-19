Pas un blog parfait, loin de là, mais un blog personnel, tout simplement...
Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition
link49
link49 > blog
[Switch 2] Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition : Poids, box et prix


Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition pèse 14,8 Go sur Switch 2. Il pèse 13,5 Go sur Switch.



L'édition physique sera disponible au prix de 64,99 $ et la mise à niveau pour Switch 1 à 4,99 $. Améliorations :

- Fréquence d'images : jusqu'à 60 images/s
- Résolution : jusqu'à 4K

Source : https://www.nintendolife.com/news/2026/02/xenoblade-chronicles-x-definitive-edition-gets-nintendo-switch-2-upgrade-out-now/
    tags :
    posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:25 PM by link49
    comments (10)
    rogeraf posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:26 PM
    64 dollars Triste monde, ils auraient pu le mettre à 50.
    link49 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:28 PM
    rogeraf Pas faux. Je pense qu'il sera à 59.99 euros chez nous.
    aeris657 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:36 PM
    Xenoblade Chronicles X : Definitive Edition – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

    Le titre du jeu commence sérieusement a être long

    Jouer a un Xeno en 4k 60fps ? J'achete
    guiguif posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:39 PM
    Bien fait de pas l'avoir pris, je le sentais
    tripy73 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:39 PM
    link49 : et non vendu 64,99€ prix officiel du Nintendo Store, soit 5€ de plus que la version Switch 1 vendu 59€99... C'est la même pratique de merde qu'avec Animal Crossing ou encore les version PS5 des jeux PS4 de Sony qui était vendu plus cher et qui obligeaient à payer 10€ pour l’upgrade technique.

    Cette technique commerciale de merde a un seul objectif, récupérer de l'argent dans le cas où quelqu'un achète une version Switch 1/PS4 en occasion à petit prix ou dispose déjà de cette version. Bref, la fils de puterie dans son essence la plus pure, surtout quand à côté les petits éditeurs et indépendants proposent ce genre de maj gratuitement.
    link49 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:41 PM
    tripy73 Autant pour moi, j'avais oublié que dans le monde du jeu vidéo 1$ = 1 euro.
    tripy73 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:48 PM
    link49 : c'est ça, le fameux taux de change magique
    ouroboros4 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:49 PM
    65 euros la boîte ils ont hontes de rien
    aeris657 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:55 PM
    https://x.com/kentworld2/status/2024494288374288448?s=20

    Ah ouais quand meme

    C'est superbe !

    Je comprend mieux pourquoi c'est une maj payante.
    tripy73 posted the 02/19/2026 at 05:59 PM
    aeris657 : rien ne justifie de faire payer une mise à jour technique quand à côté il y a des maj gratuites du même genre, arrête de justifier l'injustifiable ça ne rend pas service aux joueurs...
