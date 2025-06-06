profile
Jeux Vidéo
Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
guiguif
guiguif
Resident Evil 9: Premier Trailer
Aka Resident Evil Requiem (Requ9iem, you know)

    marchand2sable
    posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:21 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    ostream posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:22 PM
    Dites moi que c'est en vue FPS svp.
    kinectical posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:23 PM
    Si ces first person ces a la poubelle
    volran posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:24 PM
    J'espère une vue TPS comme les remakes
    aozora78 posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:26 PM
    Please un TPS, normalement les leak vont dans cette direction de toute façon.
    marchand2sable posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:28 PM
    Bon le trailer RE7 avait plus de gueule a l'époque mais enfin.
    bennj posted the 06/06/2025 at 11:29 PM
    C'est quoi ce trailer à deux balles ?
