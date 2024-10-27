profile
Jeux Vidéo
280
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
guiguif
182
Likes
Likers
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 6321
visites since opening : 10795129
guiguif > blog
all
Dragon Age, Horizon Remastered ou Life is Strange 4?
Les sorties de la semaine du 28 au 3.

Dragon Age The Veilguard ?
Life is Strange: Double Exposure ?
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered ?

Nothing for me






    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:44 PM by guiguif
    comments (21)
    negan posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:51 PM
    Peu etre l'upgrade a 10E sur Horizon mais pas sur
    raioh posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:51 PM
    Aucun.
    testament posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:55 PM
    ouais nan, on va cotiser pour te les offrir tu vas voir
    spartan1985 posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:55 PM
    L'upgrade de Horizon et Life is Strange: Double Exposure.
    Dragon Age The Veilguard en occas' ou grosse promo.

    Unknown 9 pas intéressé, ca me fait penser à un mélange Banishers et Flintlock, et les deux m'ont fait chier.
    shinz0 posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:57 PM
    Dragon Age : The Veilguard peut-être plus tard, j'attends les retours
    mooplol posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:12 PM
    Life is strange en promo
    ostream posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:16 PM
    Dragon Age j'attends des retours sur l'écriture et les quêtes.
    roivas posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:17 PM
    Dragon Age, plus que 4 jours
    51love posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:18 PM
    J'ai pris l upgrade d Horizon.

    Au cas où je le relance un jour

    Ce dragon age je le sens pas, passer après la masterclass de Baldur's Gate 3 ça va pas être simple.
    sheena78 posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:23 PM
    Horizon, DA4 et life is strange. Conseil ne prenez pas unknown 9 c'est jeu exécrable (pour rester polie)
    adamjensen posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:24 PM
    Aucun des 4, et Dragon age encore moins.
    shambala93 posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:28 PM
    Que dalle, deux ont l’air nazes, l’un pas d’envie et l’autre déjà fait.
    sino posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:43 PM
    Dragon Age m'intéresse mais je vais attendre, trop de trucs sur le feu actuellement, on va attendre qu'il baisse.
    Horizon ZD Remastered il m'intéresse, jamais joué à un seul jeu de la saga c'est le moment de commencer.
    cladstrife59 posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:46 PM
    Aucun. Hormis Horizon ou je serai curieux de re tester pour l'upgrade je n'ai aucune hype pour le reste.
    romgamer6859 posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:48 PM
    horizon a 10 balles... j'avais oublié, pourquoi pas vu que je préfère le premier.
    keiku posted the 10/27/2024 at 08:50 PM
    aucun non plus, et a part dq3 rien de plus cette année
    shanks posted the 10/27/2024 at 09:08 PM
    guiguif
    Unknown 9 est sorti le 18
    Gros bide d'ailleurs.
    playstation2008 posted the 10/27/2024 at 09:09 PM
    Life is Strange ! Mais je le prendrai plus tard, tout comme Alan Wake 2. D'abord je finis DB Sparking Zero
    wickette posted the 10/27/2024 at 09:12 PM
    Dragon age si les retours sont bons .

    j'espère vraiment
    burningcrimson posted the 10/27/2024 at 09:43 PM
    Aucunes de ces merdes lol
    guiguif posted the 10/27/2024 at 09:55 PM
    shanks ah merde je supprime, le site ou j'ai pris la date n'était surement pas a jour
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo