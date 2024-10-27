accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
profile
280
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
gamjys
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
,
xylander
,
johnlaff
,
almightybhunivelze
,
richterbelmont
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
182
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
rahxephon1
,
tvirus
,
escobar
,
yui
,
liquidus
,
turkishboy03
,
greil93
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
tourte
,
bibi300
,
bladagun
,
shampix
,
hayatevibritania
,
voxen
,
sboubi
,
eldren
,
artemis
,
sangokan
,
lt93
,
metasonic
,
yuri
,
svenzo
,
sephiroth07
,
stiltzkin
,
yoshitsune
,
fullbuster
,
estellise
,
carmichael
,
mickurt
,
kensama
,
dragonkevin
,
strifedcloud
,
jeanouillz
,
megaman
,
papysnake
,
licran
,
fantacitron
,
xerxes
,
glados
,
vargas18
,
neokiller
,
lordkupo
,
idd
,
lightjack
,
binou87
,
square
,
ootaniisensei
,
ryosaeba93
,
i8
,
minx
,
hatefield
,
shanks
,
layem
,
yagate
,
loudiyi
,
guirlik
,
sokarius
,
jwolf
,
leykel
,
kenren
,
valien
,
achille
,
yukilin
,
darksephiroth
,
eyrtz
,
lucrate
,
traveller
,
diablass59
,
krjc
,
boyd
,
momotaros
,
rosewood
,
denim
,
gunotak
,
akd
,
soulshunt
,
supatony
,
minbox
,
trafalgar
,
dx93
,
calishnikov
,
badaboumisback
,
linkiorra
,
gantzeur
,
darkparadize
,
playstation2008
,
snakeorliquid
,
lanni
,
goldmen33
,
e3payne
,
drakeramore
,
tuni30
,
asus
,
dragoon
,
chester
,
evilboss
,
kyogamer
,
chronokami
,
ykarin
,
zanpa
,
cuthbert
,
arngrim
,
patate
,
kisukesan
,
t800
,
furtifdor
,
stardustx
,
ichigoo
,
darkyx
,
x1x2
,
murasamune
,
shinz0
,
sphinx
,
leonr4
,
omegarugal
,
docteurdeggman
,
darkulqui
,
milo42
,
mugimando
,
marcellojolimitaine
,
fortep
,
opthomas
,
rbz
,
xell
,
ninja17
,
zekk
,
shiranui
,
iglooo
,
nekonoctis
,
suzukube
,
link80
,
testament
,
kabuki
,
amassous
,
gat
,
bliss02
,
sebalt
,
seriously
,
gattsuborne
,
jozen15
,
supasaiyajin
,
sonilka
,
niveforever
,
neckbreaker71
,
kuroni
,
roxloud
,
misterpixel
,
rayzorx09
,
zakovu
,
raph64
,
topmmorpg
,
biboy
,
biboys
,
ushiro
,
sujetdelta
,
fandenutella
,
awamy02
,
torotoro59
,
arjunakhan
,
gunhedtv
,
aliance
,
icebergbrulant
,
plolely
,
receiversms
,
trichejeux
,
giusnake
,
kr16
,
phase1
,
gunstarred
,
kujotaro
,
odifododifsodiss
,
xp2100
,
kurosama
,
yanssou
,
colibrie
,
esets
,
onsentapedequijesuis
,
xylander
,
gauffreman
,
jasnah
,
wutai
,
almightybhunivelze
guiguif
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
6321
visites since opening :
10795129
guiguif
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Dragon Age, Horizon Remastered ou Life is Strange 4?
Les sorties de la semaine du 28 au 3.
Dragon Age The Veilguard ?
Life is Strange: Double Exposure ?
Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered ?
Nothing for me
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 10/27/2024 at 07:44 PM by
guiguif
comments (
21
)
negan
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 07:51 PM
Peu etre l'upgrade a 10E sur Horizon mais pas sur
raioh
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 07:51 PM
Aucun.
testament
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 07:55 PM
ouais nan, on va cotiser pour te les offrir tu vas voir
spartan1985
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 07:55 PM
L'upgrade de Horizon et Life is Strange: Double Exposure.
Dragon Age The Veilguard en occas' ou grosse promo.
Unknown 9 pas intéressé, ca me fait penser à un mélange Banishers et Flintlock, et les deux m'ont fait chier.
shinz0
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 07:57 PM
Dragon Age : The Veilguard peut-être plus tard, j'attends les retours
mooplol
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:12 PM
Life is strange en promo
ostream
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:16 PM
Dragon Age j'attends des retours sur l'écriture et les quêtes.
roivas
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:17 PM
Dragon Age, plus que 4 jours
51love
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:18 PM
J'ai pris l upgrade d Horizon.
Au cas où je le relance un jour
Ce dragon age je le sens pas, passer après la masterclass de Baldur's Gate 3 ça va pas être simple.
sheena78
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:23 PM
Horizon, DA4 et life is strange. Conseil ne prenez pas unknown 9 c'est jeu exécrable (pour rester polie)
adamjensen
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:24 PM
Aucun des 4, et Dragon age encore moins.
shambala93
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:28 PM
Que dalle, deux ont l’air nazes, l’un pas d’envie et l’autre déjà fait.
sino
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:43 PM
Dragon Age m'intéresse mais je vais attendre, trop de trucs sur le feu actuellement, on va attendre qu'il baisse.
Horizon ZD Remastered il m'intéresse, jamais joué à un seul jeu de la saga c'est le moment de commencer.
cladstrife59
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:46 PM
Aucun. Hormis Horizon ou je serai curieux de re tester pour l'upgrade je n'ai aucune hype pour le reste.
romgamer6859
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:48 PM
horizon a 10 balles... j'avais oublié, pourquoi pas vu que je préfère le premier.
keiku
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 08:50 PM
aucun non plus, et a part dq3 rien de plus cette année
shanks
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 09:08 PM
guiguif
Unknown 9 est sorti le 18
Gros bide d'ailleurs.
playstation2008
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 09:09 PM
Life is Strange ! Mais je le prendrai plus tard, tout comme Alan Wake 2. D'abord je finis DB Sparking Zero
wickette
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 09:12 PM
Dragon age si les retours sont bons
.
j'espère vraiment
burningcrimson
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 09:43 PM
Aucunes de ces merdes lol
guiguif
posted
the 10/27/2024 at 09:55 PM
shanks
ah merde je supprime, le site ou j'ai pris la date n'était surement pas a jour
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo
Dragon Age The Veilguard en occas' ou grosse promo.
Unknown 9 pas intéressé, ca me fait penser à un mélange Banishers et Flintlock, et les deux m'ont fait chier.
Au cas où je le relance un jour
Ce dragon age je le sens pas, passer après la masterclass de Baldur's Gate 3 ça va pas être simple.
Horizon ZD Remastered il m'intéresse, jamais joué à un seul jeu de la saga c'est le moment de commencer.
Unknown 9 est sorti le 18
Gros bide d'ailleurs.
j'espère vraiment