Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Guilty Gear Strive: Woke Dizzy en Trailer
Queen Dizzy, le premier personnage du Season Pass 4, se montre dans ce nouveau trailer.

    posted the 10/23/2024 at 11:25 PM by guiguif
    5120x2880 posted the 10/23/2024 at 11:39 PM
    C'est Queer Dizzy *
    Pas très fan de la conception.
    burningcrimson posted the 10/24/2024 at 12:22 AM
    Je kiff ce perso depuis GGX2 et là elle revient encore plus classe et maîtrisant ses pouvoirs
