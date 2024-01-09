1. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 – 52,825 / NEW
2. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash – 37,939 / NEW
3. [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 – 32,518 / NEW
4. [PS5] Visions of Mana – 30,696 / NEW
5. [NSW] Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – 25,028 / NEW
6. [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 – 13,175 / NEW
7. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 10,370 / 1,406,998
8. [PS5] Star Wars Outlaws – 10,087 / NEW
9. [PS4] Visions of Mana – 10,068 / NEW
10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,879 / 5,981,060
Switch OLED – 43,410
PS5 – 26,912
Switch Lite – 13,580
PS5 Digital Edition – 6,953
Switch – 6,661
Xbox Series X – 405
Xbox Series S – 373
PS4 – 91
63 651 Switch / 33 865 PS5 / 778 XSXIS
PS : Prochain top nous aurons Astro bot (PS5) et Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PS4/Switch)
