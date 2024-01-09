1. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 – 52,825 / NEW

2. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash – 37,939 / NEW

3. [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 – 32,518 / NEW

4. [PS5] Visions of Mana – 30,696 / NEW

5. [NSW] Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – 25,028 / NEW

6. [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 – 13,175 / NEW

7. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 10,370 / 1,406,998

8. [PS5] Star Wars Outlaws – 10,087 / NEW

9. [PS4] Visions of Mana – 10,068 / NEW

10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,879 / 5,981,060



Switch OLED – 43,410

PS5 – 26,912

Switch Lite – 13,580

PS5 Digital Edition – 6,953

Switch – 6,661

Xbox Series X – 405

Xbox Series S – 373

PS4 – 91



63 651 Switch / 33 865 PS5 / 778 XSXIS

PS : Prochain top nous aurons Astro bot (PS5) et Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PS4/Switch)