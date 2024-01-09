profile
Jeux Vidéo
279
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
nicolasgourry
131
Likes
Likers
nicolasgourry
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 5314
visites since opening : 8557570
nicolasgourry > blog
all
Famitsu sales (8/26/24 – 9/1/24) / Gundam Breaker s'impose gentiment
1. [NSW] Gundam Breaker 4 – 52,825 / NEW
2. [NSW] Umamusume: Pretty Derby – Party Dash – 37,939 / NEW
3. [PS5] Gundam Breaker 4 – 32,518 / NEW
4. [PS5] Visions of Mana – 30,696 / NEW
5. [NSW] Emio – The Smiling Man: Famicom Detective Club – 25,028 / NEW
6. [PS4] Gundam Breaker 4 – 13,175 / NEW
7. [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports – 10,370 / 1,406,998
8. [PS5] Star Wars Outlaws – 10,087 / NEW
9. [PS4] Visions of Mana – 10,068 / NEW
10. [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 9,879 / 5,981,060

Switch OLED – 43,410
PS5 – 26,912
Switch Lite – 13,580
PS5 Digital Edition – 6,953
Switch – 6,661
Xbox Series X – 405
Xbox Series S – 373
PS4 – 91

63 651 Switch / 33 865 PS5 / 778 XSXIS
PS : Prochain top nous aurons Astro bot (PS5) et Ace Attorney Investigations Collection (PS4/Switch)
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/05/2024 at 01:10 PM by nicolasgourry
    comments (1)
    noishe posted the 09/05/2024 at 01:16 PM
    Les chiffres de Visions of Mana, ça fait un peu mal... Trials of Mana c'était 150k, dont 70k sur Switch
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo