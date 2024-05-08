profile
[Multi] Shadow of the Ninja Reborn / Demo


Éditeur : NatsumeAtari
Développeur : Tengo Project
Prévu PC/PS5/PS4/XSX/Switch
Date de sortie : 29 Aout 2024
Langues : Anglais / Japonais / Coréen / Chinois / Japonais.
Prix : 19,99€

Le jeu est développé par Tengo Project (Pocky & Rocky Reshrined)
C'est un remake de Shadow of the Ninja (Blue Shadow).




Steam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HnjdZaHEVZo
    posted the 08/05/2024 at 06:35 AM by nicolasgourry
    comments (6)
    hyunckel posted the 08/05/2024 at 06:39 AM
    Merci pour l'info Nicolasgourry, je l'attends de pied ferme celui là!
    yukilin posted the 08/05/2024 at 07:22 AM
    nicolasgourry : Merci pour l'info
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/05/2024 at 07:51 AM
    hyunckel yukilin de rien
    malroth posted the 08/05/2024 at 07:56 AM
    je trouve pas de démo sur steam, c'est normal ?
    nicolasgourry posted the 08/05/2024 at 07:57 AM
    malroth je pense que pour toutes les plateformes, ça va arriver dans la journée.
    malroth posted the 08/05/2024 at 08:05 AM
    nicolasgourry ah ok, je vais surveiller ça, je ne connaissais pas ce jeu. Merci
