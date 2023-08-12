profile
Sega annonce un nouveau Shinobi, Jet Set Radio, Street of Rage, Golden Axe et Crazy Taxi
Sega annonce 5 nouveaux jeux issus des licenses Jet Set Radio, Shinobi, Golden Axe, Streets of Rage et Crazy Taxi.

    5
    Likes
    Who likes this ?
    junaldinho, eruroraito7, spartan1985, ouken, shima
    posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:51 AM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    edarn posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:56 AM
    Je crains un peu pour Streets of Rage et Golden Axe qui sont pas en 2D...
    Mais Shinobi
    eruroraito7 posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:57 AM
    La division marketing à fait du bon travail
    spartan1985 posted the 12/08/2023 at 01:59 AM
    grundbeld posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:06 AM
    Excellent !
    hyoga57 posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:28 AM
    Et Out Run putain !
    ouken posted the 12/08/2023 at 02:30 AM
    Crazy taxi et jet set whaouuu !!
