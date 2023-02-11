profile
Headbangers, la bonne surprise en attendant WarioWare vendredi sur Switch !


Disponible dans le Game Pass, Headbangers est un petit battle royal musical avec des airs de Wario Ware bien plaisant ! Il est vendu 19.99 € en dehors de l'abonnement proposé par Microsoft ! Vous l'avez essayé de votre côté ?
    posted the 11/02/2023 at 08:29 AM by suzukube
    comments (7)
    fragg posted the 11/02/2023 at 08:45 AM
    Mais LOL c'est n'imp j'adore, bon aller je vais le tester Merci pour la découverte
    suzukube posted the 11/02/2023 at 08:52 AM
    fragg Ah ah de rien ! Moi j'pensais que c'était un truc à la Hatsune Miku mais non c'est plus proche de Party Animal ou Fall Guys au final ! Par contre j'suis pas sûr que j'aurais mis 20 € dessus :/ A faire dans le Game Pass !
    wickette posted the 11/02/2023 at 09:09 AM
    Petit studio français derrière
    suzukube posted the 11/02/2023 at 09:29 AM
    wickette Ah oui ? Merci ! Je vais leur envoyer un petit message, ça fera plaisir à l'équipe de développement ^^ !
    fragg posted the 11/02/2023 at 09:52 AM
    C'est n'importe quoi et je suis vraiment pas bon, un peu comme Fall Guys, sauf qu'ici c'est la zic et le rythme qui compte. Y'a des level bien chaud pour moi, le babyfoot avec les pubs devant l'écran les cons
    suzukube posted the 11/02/2023 at 10:06 AM
    fragg Ah ah ah ! Je ne sais pas combien de mini jeux il y a je n'ai pas encore fait le Babyfoot, mais rien que la forme des pigeons, j'suis plié ! J'veux retester Jusant aussi, la démo était un peu bugguée mais c'était sympa !
    shinz0 posted the 11/02/2023 at 10:10 AM
    J'ai testé c'est sympa mais je suis nul je vais persévérer
