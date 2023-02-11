accueil
|
news
|
blogs
|
videos
|
reviews
|
previews
|
features
|
Facebook
se connecter
|
s'inscrire
Gamer since 1984
profile
276
❤
Likers
Who likes this ?
mickurt
,
lafontaine
,
jeanouillz
,
momotaros
,
minx
,
aiolia081
,
loudiyi
,
shanks
,
nayth57
,
cuthbert
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
trungz
,
drakeramore
,
akd
,
fifine
,
hyoga57
,
neokiller
,
thugga
,
tripy73
,
traveller
,
milo42
,
svr
,
fullbuster
,
escobar
,
jf17
,
asakim
,
zimtom77
,
lz
,
minbox
,
latimevic
,
giusnake
,
kurosama
,
anakaris
,
linkiorra
,
chester
,
strifedcloud
,
arngrim
,
elricyann
,
e3payne
,
jaune
,
trezert
,
link49
,
lecauchemaredegamekyo
,
eldren
,
sauronsg
,
pist5
,
majorevo
,
xtitlasx54
,
opthomas
,
roy001
,
choupiloutre
,
crazyfrag51
,
beni
,
ritalix
,
kenshuiin
,
bandito
,
asus
,
anonymous340
,
furtifdor
,
zabuza
,
raoh38
,
parazyt6425
,
bboxy
,
badaboumisback
,
maldara69600
,
evilboss
,
lolnope
,
slyvador
,
quantys
,
darkyx
,
idd
,
ryohazuki
,
bianh
,
turiinoi
,
kiruo
,
squall04
,
echizen
,
link571
,
kisukesan
,
monkeydluffy
,
chronokami
,
vlexx
,
minicupi
,
wolfheart
,
ashern
,
plistter
,
kyogamer
,
nindo64
,
darksephiroth
,
skypirate
,
hado78
,
wadewilson
,
mrnuage
,
meruem
,
hir0k
,
gizmo2142
,
lowckon
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
xslayx
,
heson
,
koriyu
,
jojoplay4
,
voxen
,
ikagura
,
rebellion
,
jackfisher
,
nekokevin
,
kuramayohko
,
xrkmx
,
freematt
,
vincecastel
,
cyberbox86
,
onirinku
,
stardustx
,
vanilla59
,
artornass
,
blackbox
,
odv78
,
rosewood
,
mrgwak
,
serebii
,
sasuke66
,
orosama
,
oloman334
,
jamrock
,
dragonquestparadise
,
geugeuz
,
tidusx59
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx
,
alexmartin0146
,
docteurdeggman
,
kensama
,
iglooo
,
lambo
,
nekonoctis
,
theshareplayers
,
loydg13
,
sephiroth07
,
alexkidd
,
soulshunt
,
xell
,
belisama
,
niveforever
,
olimar59
,
gamergunz
,
mugimando
,
fortep
,
misterreno
,
akinen
,
kikibearentongues
,
diablass59
,
shadow6666
,
cflamm
,
stampead
,
joeystar
,
birmou
,
cedrich74
,
zettaomega
,
kanda
,
kibix
,
frocobo
,
jenicris
,
jeuxvideo2
,
mitenso
,
bliss02
,
sunmiels
,
saitama75
,
mrbob
,
clashroyale
,
cijfer
,
megadante
,
naruto780
,
kevisiano
,
captaintoad974
,
serialgamer7
,
terranova
,
neckbreaker71
,
tutuimpressiv
,
allgamesbeta
,
junaldinho
,
samsuki
,
rayjin
,
ratomuerto
,
shinz0
,
jackofblade701
,
nicolasgourry
,
coco98bis
,
mystik13
,
51love
,
yamapi
,
torotoro59
,
redmi31
,
samlokal
,
tynokarts
,
phedioss
,
iglou
,
youtube06
,
sangokan
,
daevon
,
gunstarred
,
rayzorx09
,
xxxxxx0
,
kwak
,
corrin
,
jasonm
,
songokuu
,
flom
,
raph64
,
roxloud
,
xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxss
,
tolgafury
,
rachidd
,
kenpokan
,
hebuspsa
,
romgamer6859
,
vadorswitch
,
awamy02
,
chiotgamer
,
archesstat
,
cajp45
,
axlenz
,
alucard13
,
benji54
,
ykarin
,
salocin
,
triku
,
darkhan
,
kamina
,
yogfei
,
receiversms
,
dooku
,
smokeboom
,
johnt
,
aym
,
edgar
,
tit64
,
hyunckel
,
princedupersil01
,
anaislayu
,
davonizuka
,
ropstar
,
drockspace
,
sensei
,
emmanue
,
bigbos
,
1245148118
,
moune75
,
dedad
,
marcus62
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
kr16
,
light
,
bastienosj
,
ducknsexe
,
dehem
,
foxstep
,
marceaupilami
,
arthdy
,
isiel
,
sorakairi86
,
narustorm
,
xp2100
,
i8
,
yanssou
,
ghouledheleter
,
nduvel
,
cavernejeuxvideo
,
slyder
,
zmaragdus
,
leblogdeshacka
,
elcidfx
,
phase1
,
bogsnake
,
squall06
,
draven86
name :
Jeux Vidéo
description :
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
121
Likes
Likers
Who likes this ?
minx
,
dx93
,
amassous
,
supatony
,
binou87
,
linkiorra
,
svr
,
kisukesan
,
cuthbert
,
sebthemajin
,
nay
,
jeanouillz
,
nindo64
,
archesstat
,
yuri
,
trezert
,
tripy73
,
leblogdeshacka
,
aros
,
keka
,
kurosama
,
gunotak
,
chester
,
heracles
,
spartan1985
,
waurius59
,
eaglevision
,
mugimando
,
angelcloud
,
ggally
,
fortep
,
fifine
,
bladagun
,
strifedcloud
,
iglooo
,
iiii
,
opthomas
,
kyogamer
,
wickette
,
eldren
,
maxleresistant
,
gat
,
odv78
,
nobleswan
,
flom
,
darkfoxx
,
spawnini
,
nekonoctis
,
supasaiyajin
,
klapo
,
neckbreaker71
,
referencementmontpellier
,
niveforever
,
raph64
,
killia
,
link80
,
misterpixel
,
kenpokan
,
giusnake
,
fiveagainstone
,
osiris
,
sephiroth07
,
nyseko
,
davonizuka
,
kamina
,
allanoix
,
tvirus
,
axlenz
,
zelda59279
,
mikazaki
,
maki4vel
,
beks1080
,
illbeback
,
micablo
,
nmariodk
,
apejy
,
unclepickle
,
genraltow
,
salocin
,
ravyxxs
,
kevinmccallisterrr
,
sauronsg
,
warminos
,
sonilka
,
siil
,
destati
,
drockspace
,
esets
,
idd
,
xserial
,
goldmen33
,
ritalix
,
slyder
,
walterwhite
,
sora78
,
tit64
,
chiotgamer
,
odst
,
finalyoz
,
orichimarugin
,
bennj
,
link1983
,
zevoodoo
,
pimoody
,
faremis
,
playstation2008
,
sheena78
,
leonr4
,
boyd
,
skuldleif
,
xhander
,
sunmiels
,
tsunmida
,
gaeon
,
kazey77
,
jozen15
,
650gt
,
phase1
,
ouken
,
jasnah
,
erleerween
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
3274
visites since opening :
5800862
suzukube
> blog
all
Let's Play
Way of life
Unboxing
Headbangers, la bonne surprise en attendant WarioWare vendredi sur Switch !
Disponible dans le Game Pass, Headbangers est un petit battle royal musical avec des airs de Wario Ware bien plaisant
! Il est vendu 19.99 € en dehors de l'abonnement proposé par Microsoft ! Vous l'avez essayé de votre côté ?
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 11/02/2023 at 08:29 AM by
suzukube
comments (
7
)
fragg
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 08:45 AM
Mais LOL c'est n'imp j'adore, bon aller je vais le tester
Merci pour la découverte
suzukube
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 08:52 AM
fragg
Ah ah de rien ! Moi j'pensais que c'était un truc à la Hatsune Miku mais non c'est plus proche de Party Animal ou Fall Guys au final ! Par contre j'suis pas sûr que j'aurais mis 20 € dessus :/ A faire dans le Game Pass !
wickette
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 09:09 AM
Petit studio français derrière
suzukube
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 09:29 AM
wickette
Ah oui ? Merci ! Je vais leur envoyer un petit message, ça fera plaisir à l'équipe de développement ^^ !
fragg
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 09:52 AM
C'est n'importe quoi et je suis vraiment pas bon, un peu comme Fall Guys, sauf qu'ici c'est la zic et le rythme qui compte. Y'a des level bien chaud pour moi, le babyfoot avec les pubs devant l'écran les cons
suzukube
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 10:06 AM
fragg
Ah ah ah ! Je ne sais pas combien de mini jeux il y a je n'ai pas encore fait le Babyfoot, mais rien que la forme des pigeons, j'suis plié
! J'veux retester Jusant aussi, la démo était un peu bugguée mais c'était sympa !
shinz0
posted
the 11/02/2023 at 10:10 AM
J'ai testé c'est sympa mais je suis nul
je vais persévérer
bold
italic
underline
url
link
smilies list
citer un membre
aidez nous à traduire
|
blog du site
|
conditions générales d'utilisation
|
faq
|
contacts
langues :
english
|
français
|
日本語
|
português
|
简体中文
|
italiano
|
español
|
deutsch
|
عربي
news
videos
reviews
previews
web news
blogs
Twitter Gamekyo (EN)
|
Twitter Gamekyo (FR)
|
Facebook Gamekyo
Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo