profile
Jeux Vidéo
277
Likers
name : Jeux Vidéo
description : Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
profile
suzukube
121
Likes
Likers
suzukube
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles : 3232
visites since opening : 5658744
suzukube > blog
all
Cyberpunk 2077 DLSS 3.5 : Les performances sur Nvidia RTX s'envolent O_o !


Wouaaaaaaaaaaa avec les cœurs RTX Nvidia montre encore des muscles avec des performances incroyable sur l'update 2.0 de Cyberpunk 2077 ! J'suis hypé comme JAMAIS pour la mise à jour Phantom Liberty ! #CDProjecktAreTheBest
    tags :
    0
    Like
    Who likes this ?
    posted the 09/21/2023 at 10:22 PM by suzukube
    comments (6)
    suzukube posted the 09/21/2023 at 10:23 PM
    The way it meant to be played
    saigo posted the 09/21/2023 at 10:46 PM
    C'est vraiment plus joli et en plus on gagne en frame rate
    marchale posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:03 PM
    hate de tester ca avec l"extension et de faire un nouveau run
    kinectical posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:12 PM
    J’ai recommencer le jeu enfin sur ps5 avec la 2.0 c’est tellement différent de ce que j’ai pu jouer y’a genre 1 an et demi quel jeu de malade j’en suis a 10h sans m’en rendre compte de comment le temps a passer
    dabaz posted the 09/21/2023 at 11:57 PM
    Le gain de fps est anecdotique, je m'attendais à mieux en lisant le titre de l'article, par contre le rendu visuel est grandement amélioré.
    misterwhite posted the 09/22/2023 at 12:39 AM
    Hate de jouer au DLC, je vais me retaper 100h dessus sans pression
    bold
    italic
    underline
    url
    link
    smilies list
    citer un membre
    Copyright © 2008 - 2020 Gamekyo