Jeux Vidéo
Sujets traitant du jeu vidéo en général.
Trigun Stampede: Nouveau Trailer du reboot
Nouveau trailer pour le reboot en cellshading "moche" de Trigun avec la fausse excuse du manga fini pour faire autre chose que... l'adaptation du manga.
L'anime sera diffusé a partir du 7 Janvier.




    posted the 12/04/2022 at 02:56 PM by guiguif
    comments (6)
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/04/2022 at 03:00 PM
    L'humour n'est plus là, par rapport à l'anime de 1998, le ton est plus "sérieux".
    guiguif posted the 12/04/2022 at 03:02 PM
    nicolasgourry ya pas grand chose qui va de toute façon
    nicolasgourry posted the 12/04/2022 at 03:05 PM
    guiguif j'ai jamais lu le manga, donc je ne sais pas si on se reproche ou s'éloigne de manga original, je connais Trigun qu'à travers l'anime de 1998.
    tripy73 posted the 12/04/2022 at 03:13 PM
    Merci les gars de ruiner encore un manga excellent pour tenter de vous faire du fric facile... Cette nouvelle génération qui n'a plus d'idées et ruine les œuvres de qualité déjà sortie, c'est vraiment un putain de cancer.
    testament posted the 12/04/2022 at 03:23 PM
    Kraken Sugooooi !
    kraken posted the 12/04/2022 at 03:47 PM
    nicolasgourry
    l'humour n'était plus là passé les 2 premier volume dans le manga d'origine, ça y était plus dans l'anime car il a commencé avec le manga qui était pas assez avancé et ils ont fait des tonnes de rajouts.

    Au niveau de l'ambiance, on risque d'être plus proche que dans le manga.
