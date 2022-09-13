accueil
images and videos gallery
lifestream dashboard
channel
blog
friends
groups
articles :
5570
5570
visites since opening :
8423810
blog
> blog
all
Jeu Fini
Dossiers
Zelda Wind Waker, Twilight Pincess et Metroid Prime annoncé sur Switch
Faux
Faux
tags :
0
Like
Who likes this ?
posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:45 PM by
guiguif
guiguif
comments (
17
)
17
)
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:46 PM
. Vous allez putain de lâcher ces jeux maintenant ?
suzukube
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:46 PM
OUAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIS DANS LES DENTS DES EXPERTS DE GAMEKYO VIVE ZELDA TEARS OF JE SAIS PAS QUOI !
thejoke
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
ce troll de l'espace
kujiraldine
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
XD
Je me suis vraiment demandé "mais de quoi il parle ????? "
J'ai été eu :°
killia
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
cladstrife59
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:49 PM
J'ai mes versions Wii U ça me suffit pour les Zelda
raioh
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:49 PM
5120x2880
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 02:55 PM
Dommage, les Zelda en 60fps ça aurait eu une utilité pour le coup.
smashfan
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:04 PM
Vive les youtubers Nostradamus, des cancers comme Emb ou Syphano
masharu
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:06 PM
smashfan
Pas juste les "youtubeurs", eux ils se fient sans sourcer à tous les insiders comme Jeff machin, Emily Rogers et j'en passe, c'est eux la plaie.
cail2
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:18 PM
Quand je dis qu'on devrait faire un site pour noter les "insiders/youtubeurs" (parfois a.k.a "gros mytho"), ça éviterait tellement de fausses joies...
axlenz
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:24 PM
A 100 pourcent suuuuuure
guigui59
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:29 PM
Va te faire Jeff la hype était grande quel déception
birmou
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:32 PM
Nintendo portent leurs jeux sur Switch : "Bordel c'est abusé pkoi se casser le cul a faire du neuf vue combien leurs portages cartonnent
"
Nintendo ne portent pas leurs jeux sur Switch : "Ouin ouin on voulait repayer
"
mithrandir
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 03:58 PM
Nuuuuuuuul
drockspace
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 04:03 PM
tu viens de me faire économiser 300 balles
varia388
posted
the 09/13/2022 at 04:07 PM
birmou
Ou alors le juste milieu, ce que les fans veulent vraiment : des portages à prix raisonnables genre 19€ avec des améliorations QoL, résolutions et textures. Ou bien des remakes graphiques avec diverses améliorations de gameplay si cela fait sens, à 39€.
Mais en tout cas pas de l'entubage de remaster à 60€. C'est si compliqué à comprendre ?
Perso j'achète aucun portage de Nintendo au prix proposé, y'a pas marqué pigeon. Au pire si vraiment j'ai envie d'y rejouer, je pirate, aucun scrupule. Ce qui n'est pas encore arrivé sur aucun de leurs portages, car l'émulation des anciennes versions que je possède marche très bien et propose bien plus de confort visuel de toute façon.
Je me suis vraiment demandé "mais de quoi il parle ????? "
J'ai été eu :°
Nintendo ne portent pas leurs jeux sur Switch : "Ouin ouin on voulait repayer"
Mais en tout cas pas de l'entubage de remaster à 60€. C'est si compliqué à comprendre ?
Perso j'achète aucun portage de Nintendo au prix proposé, y'a pas marqué pigeon. Au pire si vraiment j'ai envie d'y rejouer, je pirate, aucun scrupule. Ce qui n'est pas encore arrivé sur aucun de leurs portages, car l'émulation des anciennes versions que je possède marche très bien et propose bien plus de confort visuel de toute façon.