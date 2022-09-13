profile
Zelda Wind Waker, Twilight Pincess et Metroid Prime annoncé sur Switch
Faux

    posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:45 PM by guiguif
    comments (17)
    masharu posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:46 PM
    . Vous allez putain de lâcher ces jeux maintenant ?
    suzukube posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:46 PM
    OUAIIIIIIIIIIIIIIIS DANS LES DENTS DES EXPERTS DE GAMEKYO VIVE ZELDA TEARS OF JE SAIS PAS QUOI !
    thejoke posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
    ce troll de l'espace
    kujiraldine posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
    XD

    Je me suis vraiment demandé "mais de quoi il parle ????? "
    J'ai été eu :°
    killia posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:47 PM
    cladstrife59 posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:49 PM
    J'ai mes versions Wii U ça me suffit pour les Zelda
    raioh posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:49 PM
    5120x2880 posted the 09/13/2022 at 02:55 PM
    Dommage, les Zelda en 60fps ça aurait eu une utilité pour le coup.
    smashfan posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:04 PM
    Vive les youtubers Nostradamus, des cancers comme Emb ou Syphano
    masharu posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:06 PM
    smashfan Pas juste les "youtubeurs", eux ils se fient sans sourcer à tous les insiders comme Jeff machin, Emily Rogers et j'en passe, c'est eux la plaie.
    cail2 posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:18 PM
    Quand je dis qu'on devrait faire un site pour noter les "insiders/youtubeurs" (parfois a.k.a "gros mytho"), ça éviterait tellement de fausses joies...
    axlenz posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:24 PM
    A 100 pourcent suuuuuure
    guigui59 posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:29 PM
    Va te faire Jeff la hype était grande quel déception
    birmou posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:32 PM
    Nintendo portent leurs jeux sur Switch : "Bordel c'est abusé pkoi se casser le cul a faire du neuf vue combien leurs portages cartonnent "

    Nintendo ne portent pas leurs jeux sur Switch : "Ouin ouin on voulait repayer"
    mithrandir posted the 09/13/2022 at 03:58 PM
    Nuuuuuuuul
    drockspace posted the 09/13/2022 at 04:03 PM
    tu viens de me faire économiser 300 balles
    varia388 posted the 09/13/2022 at 04:07 PM
    birmou Ou alors le juste milieu, ce que les fans veulent vraiment : des portages à prix raisonnables genre 19€ avec des améliorations QoL, résolutions et textures. Ou bien des remakes graphiques avec diverses améliorations de gameplay si cela fait sens, à 39€.

    Mais en tout cas pas de l'entubage de remaster à 60€. C'est si compliqué à comprendre ?
    Perso j'achète aucun portage de Nintendo au prix proposé, y'a pas marqué pigeon. Au pire si vraiment j'ai envie d'y rejouer, je pirate, aucun scrupule. Ce qui n'est pas encore arrivé sur aucun de leurs portages, car l'émulation des anciennes versions que je possède marche très bien et propose bien plus de confort visuel de toute façon.
