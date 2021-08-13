profile
[Nintendo Switch] LumbearJack arrive sur Nintendo Switch


Prenez le rôle de Jack, un ours mignon avec une hache qui est là pour protéger ses adorables amis de la forêt de l’insidieux Evil Works Inc.

LumbearJack arrive sur Nintendo Switch en 2022 !
Otakugame.fr - https://otakugame.fr/lumbearjack-annonce-en-video-nintendo-switch/
    gareauxloups
    posted the 08/13/2021 at 01:10 PM by suzukube
    comments (4)
    aros posted the 08/13/2021 at 01:35 PM
    suzukube
    POUETTE-POUETTE !!!
    suzukube posted the 08/13/2021 at 01:54 PM
    aros CAMION !
    kikoo31 posted the 08/13/2021 at 02:01 PM
    poghpo posted the 08/13/2021 at 02:53 PM
    Il a l'air bien cool celui ci !
