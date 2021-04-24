profile
Godfall perd son exclusivité PS5
Pour sortir sur PS4 (encore un jeu impossible a faire sur old gen qu'ils disaient gnagnagna)

C'est le PEGI qui le leak

https://www.gematsu.com/2021/04/godfall-rated-for-ps4-in-europe
    posted the 04/24/2021 at 09:57 PM by guiguif
    ravyxxs posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:00 PM
    Heureusement que Sony n'a pas tout miser dessus lol.

    J'ai entendu du bon sur le jeu,mais beaucoup trop de point à améliorer,changer,etc bref un jeu qui vaut pas du tout son prix.
    rendan posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:00 PM
    Lol ce pétard mouillé tente sa chance sur oldgen maintenant..
    cort posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:03 PM
    Ce qui est fou c'est que j'ai déjà complétement oublier l'existence de ce jeu.
    arquion posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:04 PM
    si on se fie à la date, il aurait déjà du sortir sur Ps4
    cobrasnake posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:12 PM
    je l'avais zappé celui là
    masharu posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:14 PM
    kratoszeus posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:30 PM
    jeanouillz posted the 04/24/2021 at 10:37 PM
    Qui y joue encore ?
